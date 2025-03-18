Recession Canceled: US Industrial Production Jumps To Record High

With a recession-narrative-crushing gain of 0.7% MoM (better than the 0.2% MoM expected)...

Source: Bloomberg

...US Industrial production rose to an all-time record high in February...

Mfg output rose 0.9 percent, boosted by a jump of 8.5% in the index for motor vehicles and parts. The output of manufacturing excluding motor vehicles and parts increased 0.4% .

Manufacturing output rose 0.9% in February. The durable manufacturing index increased 1.6%; while the growth of durables output was led by the index for motor vehicles and parts, gains were also seen in most other categories of durable manufacturing.

The nondurable manufacturing index stepped up 0.2%, with growth in chemicals offsetting a decline in food, beverage, and tobacco products.

The index for other manufacturing (publishing and logging) decreased 0.1%.

Mining output grew 2.8% in February after falling 3.2% in January.

The index for utilities decreased 2.5%, as the output for electric utilities and for natural gas utilities decreased 1.2% and 11.1%, respectively.

Capacity Utilization also continued to surge, shrugging off recessionary signals...

This won't help the doves... or Bessent and Trump who want long-term yields lower.