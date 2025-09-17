The Rise Of Neo-Feudalism: Germany's Conservatives Bow To Socialist Wealth Taxes

Submitted by Thomas Kolbe

In Germany, a heated debate has erupted over the taxation of inheritances and wealth—and the Union (CDU/CSU) isn’t even attempting to curb these anti-civilizational trends. In fact, it has become part of the problem.

Unassuming, loyal voters of the Union parties are rubbing their eyes in disbelief these weeks. Faced with the envy-driven push by the Social Democrats for higher inheritance taxes and the possible reintroduction of a wealth tax, many are shocked—or even repelled—by the statements of their own political representatives.

Union Politicians Fuel the Debate

When it comes to citizens’ lawful property and how they use it, Union circles have recently sounded like this: "Those who already had, always gain more. In recent years, particularly during the low-interest phase, wealth grew almost automatically, without much personal effort. Property values, stock values, and more—this is a problem of wealth distribution." - Jens Spahn, CDU parliamentary group leader.

His colleague Dennis Radtke, social zealot and head of the Christian Democratic Workers’ Association (CDA), goes even further: "We should examine the exemptions in inheritance and gift taxes, under the concept of wealth assessment. These exemptions allow billions in wealth to be gifted and inherited without a single euro in taxes paid… This wouldn’t be a tax increase, just closing loopholes.“

In the view of this gentleman, the fundamental act of wealth creation—which, in a healthy bourgeois society, extends one’s economic actions to one’s descendants—is just a “loophole” if the state cannot freely access our assets.

This makes one thing clear: the party cartel is united when it comes to power. L’État, c’est moi! The citizen is nothing more than a supplier of political power, packaged in liquidable assets.

Generational Contract and Bourgeois Values

We can expect this understanding of the state from Germany’s socialist parties, whether the BSW, The Left, or the Greens. The openly socialist-populist SPD has long since fallen to the point of seeing citizens as nothing more than cows to be milked. Since the disastrous years under Angela Merkel, any voter should have realized that a party embracing open-border policies, eco-socialist climate politics, and bellicist tendencies—as seen in the Ukraine conflict—can no longer serve as a bourgeois counterweight.

Thanks to years of media propaganda, however, many Germans still perceive the chancellor as a representative of bourgeois values. Closer inspection reveals that the green-socialist spectrum of parties—including the Union—ultimately follows the same globalist ideology.

Undermining the family as society’s cornerstone, promoting state-driven culture and media influence, they all follow an unmistakably socialist script.

The centralization of political power in Brussels and dramatically increasing censorship pair with statist economic policies, whose latest victims are German industry. The inheritance and wealth tax debate fits perfectly into this ideological framework, trampling the true generational contract—between parents and heirs.

Neo-Feudal Tendencies

A power structure that manages to secure majority approval for substance taxes—whether inheritance or wealth taxes—through a debate framed around “justice” inevitably becomes a neo-feudal apparatus. Every form of wealth use—portfolio holdings, gifts, or inheritance—comes under arbitrary state administration. Every house, every stock account an individual acquires becomes a fief, requiring continuous tribute to avoid full expropriation.

The media-endorsed debate over “substance” or “resentment” taxes is thus anti-civilizational, anti-bourgeois, and devastating to capital formation. It accelerates pauperization trends now visible throughout the country.

Bowing to the Cult of Resentment

Jens Spahn, Lars Klingbeil, and their peers are archetypical career politicians, expertly embedded in a parasitic power apparatus that has long since detached from the economic middle class. It does not serve the population; it opposes it. Politically and philosophically, EU Europe—largely shaped by German policy—stands at a crossroads of cyclical overreach.

The apparatus acts grotesquely and invasively. It systematically violates citizens’ privacy and has become a bureaucratic perpetual motion machine—a self-destructive economic mechanism. Laws like the combustion engine ban or the heating regulations—aggressive expropriation policies—most vividly illustrate the neo-feudal character of today’s European politics. Bureaucracy embodies the spirit of pure dispossession. It is almost a late-Roman scenario, a Diocletianic system in which citizens—never mind the proposed “15-minute cities”—are reduced to mere state fodder. You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy!

The pitiful capitulation of Union politicians to the Social Democrats’ cult of resentment is more than a political gesture. Representatives who advocate neo-feudal policies do not represent the sovereign—they place themselves above it, distributing fiefs. It is an anti-civilizational act that pulverizes the true generational contract, the unrestricted right to inherit and own property. With this step, the CDU has definitively exited the block of bourgeois representation. At its core, it is now a statist, largely socialist party, openly showing its true color. And that color is red.

* * *

About the author: Thomas Kolbe, a German graduate economist, has worked for over 25 years, he has worked as a journalist and media producer for clients from various industries and business associations. As a publicist, he focuses on economic processes and observes events from the perspective of the capital markets. His publications follow a philosophy that focuses on the individual and their right to self-determination.