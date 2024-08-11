"She's Literally Running Against Herself": VP Kamala Harris Admits Families Hit By 'Cost Of Living' Crisis 

Vice President Kamala Harris has been the biggest 'Bidenomics' cheerleader over the last 3.5 years.

"That is called Bidenomics! Ha ha ha! That is called Bidenomics and we are very proud of Bidenomics!" VP Harris said one year ago.

Kamala Harris 367 days ago: "That is called Bidenomics! Ha ha ha! That is called Bidenomics and we are very proud of Bidenomics!" pic.twitter.com/gOxPZvxTCk — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 5, 2024

"Bidenomics is working," VP Harris said at a separate event earlier in President Biden's first term.

Again and again and again. She has raised her leftist pom poms and cheered: "Bidenomics is working" ...

New Trump ad paints Harris as face of ‘Bidenomics’ | The Hill



A new advertisement for former President Trump’s campaign tries to paint Vice President Harris as the face of “Bidenomics.”



The nearly minute-long ad, which Trump posted on his Truth Social account Friday, features… pic.twitter.com/cj2BtcetQR — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) July 27, 2024

You can hear the nervous chuckle when she claims over and over again, "Bidenomics is working." But in reality, America's working poor and middle class have been financially devastated by elevated inflation and high interest rates. If you talk with any blue-collar American and bring up supermarket prices, they instantly become enraged. The same goes for auto prices, shelter costs, power bills, insurance rates, pump prices, and on and on and on.

The Federal Reserve's latest monthly consumer credit report shows precisely why Americans are furious about Bidenomics —tens of millions of them have depleted savings and maxed out credit cards and are just a couple of steps away from financial ruin.

Crushing credit card interest rates.

Is the music about to stop for the consumer?

So, back to VP Harris. The chuckle in her voice when she mentions Bidenomics possibly signifies that she, too, understands that out-of-control government spending on 'green' policies has been one of the main drivers of inflation.

And on Friday evening, she addressed a campaign rally in Arizona by saying, "We believe in a future where we lower the cost of living for America's families ... so that they have a chance not just to get by but to get ahead."

She’s literally running against herself. https://t.co/qTGVBIK207 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) August 10, 2024

But hold up, wait a second. The whole point of Bidenomics, stated by the White House (read: here), was to "rebuild our economy from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top down—and that strategy is working."

VP Harris is quite literally running against herself by pointing out the ongoing cost of living crisis. In other words, she's admitting Bidenmoics has failed the working poor and middle class.

What's even more troubling, as Michael Shellenberger explained, is that VP Harris' team has yet to unveil a policy-based agenda on the campaign's website.

The media says Kamala Harris is a serious person. But she's not. She's adopted vapid branding, won't hold a press conference, and hasn't put a policy agenda on her website. The reason her campaign is soulless is because the Democrats are out of ideas and the media doesn't care. pic.twitter.com/1AT4bS9mth — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 9, 2024

Shellenberger explained why: "The reason her campaign is soulless is because the Democrats are out of ideas and the media doesn't care."

Let’s be blunt. The same leftist MSM corporate media that fueled misinformation and disinformation campaigns about Covid origins (remember the narrative: seafood market), Hunter Biden’s laptop, Russia-Trump collusion, and President Biden’s mental actuality are the same group of people in their ivory towers (colluding with big tech) who have spent the last several weeks waging an all-out info war against the American public, pushing them to support a candidate (VP Harris) who doesn’t even have a policy agenda listed on her campaign website.