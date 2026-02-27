'Soft' Data Soars To 2-Year Highs As Chicago PMI Smashes Expectations

Market News International's Chicago Business Barometer smashed expectations this morning, print 57.7 - the highest since May 2022 - and above the highest analysts' expectation.

This is the second straight month above 50 (signaling expansion) with new orders and employment surging (but prices also rising)...

Prices paid rose at a faster pace; signaling expansion

New orders rose at a faster pace; signaling expansion

Employment rose and the direction reversed; signaling expansion

Inventories fell and the direction reversed; signaling contraction

Supplier deliveries rose at a faster pace; signaling expansion

Production rose at a faster pace; signaling expansion

Order backlogs fell and the direction reversed; signaling contraction

This post-government-shutdown rebound in survey-based data has pushed 'soft' data to its highest since Jan 2024...

...and while 'hard' data has limped lower recently, its remains comfortably positive.