'Soft' Data Soars To 2-Year Highs As Chicago PMI Smashes Expectations
Market News International's Chicago Business Barometer smashed expectations this morning, print 57.7 - the highest since May 2022 - and above the highest analysts' expectation.
This is the second straight month above 50 (signaling expansion) with new orders and employment surging (but prices also rising)...
Prices paid rose at a faster pace; signaling expansion
New orders rose at a faster pace; signaling expansion
Employment rose and the direction reversed; signaling expansion
Inventories fell and the direction reversed; signaling contraction
Supplier deliveries rose at a faster pace; signaling expansion
Production rose at a faster pace; signaling expansion
Order backlogs fell and the direction reversed; signaling contraction
This post-government-shutdown rebound in survey-based data has pushed 'soft' data to its highest since Jan 2024...
...and while 'hard' data has limped lower recently, its remains comfortably positive.