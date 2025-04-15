Sony Hikes Playstation 5 Price Up To 11% In Major Markets - Except The US

Sony, citing inflation and 'fluctuating exchange rates,' has hiked the price of the Playstation 5 in several regions - but is shielding US consumers from the decision.

The Sony Playstation logo is seen at the Paris Games Week (PGW), a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, November 5, 2023. REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo

The company said it was a "tough decision" to raise PS5 prices for the first time in three years.

"With a backdrop of a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates, SIE has made the tough decision to raise the recommended retail price of the PlayStation 5 console in select markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia and New Zealand," the company said in a statement, and confirming to Gamespot that US prices will remain the same.

Analyst Daniel Ahmad suggested that "The knock on effect [of tariffs] in terms of inflation, exchange rates, and macro trends" may cause Sony to raise prices globally.

Everyone is about to find out that the PS5 price won’t just increase because of tariffs. The knock on effect in terms of inflation, exchange rates, and macro trends also impacts global pricing.



Even if one region is impacted, Sony may raise prices everywhere to offset losses. https://t.co/qJDNe3EtfN — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 13, 2025

According to Gamespot, the changes are as follows;

Europe

PS5 Digital Edition - €50 increase from €450 to €500

PS5 Standard with disc drive - No price change

PS5 disc drive - €40 decrease from €120 to €80

UK

PS5 Digital Edition - £40 increase from £390 to £430

PS5 Standard with disc drive - No price change

PS5 disc drive - £30 decrease from £100 to £70

Australia

PS5 Digital Edition - AUD $70 increase from AUD $680 to AUD $750

PS5 Standard with disc drive - AUD $30 increase from AUD $800 to AUD $830

Ps5 disc drive - AUD $35 decrease from AUD $160 AUD $125

New Zealand

PS5 Digital Edition - NZD $60 increase from NZD $770 to NZD $860

PS5 Standard with disc drive - NZD $50 increase from NZD $900 to NZD $950

PS5 disc drive - NZD $30 decrease from NZD $170 NZD $140

Interesting, eh?

The U.S. price stays the same because here, we still have leverage.



This is what economic nationalism looks like in practice.



When America puts its foot down, even Japanese tech giants know not to test the waters. — Hank™ (@HANKonX) April 15, 2025

lol. They’re making the Europeans pay for trumps tariffs? — Cunha (@Cunha_D_) April 15, 2025

Europe: paying 10% more to get no girlfriend in higher resolution — Brunbitty (@brunbitty) April 15, 2025