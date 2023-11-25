Still Hungry? These Are The Fast-Food Brands With The Most US Locations

The fast food industry has become a behemoth in the U.S. from humble beginnings in Wichita a century ago, when the first White Castle store opened. Now, nearly 200,000 U.S. fast food brands make up an industry worth more than $300 billion.

Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao provides an overview of America’s fast food landscape, visualizing the top 15 companies with the most stores in the country. In this graphic, we use data from QSR Magazine, an industry magazine that focuses on the quick-service segment of the restaurant industry.

Which Fast Food Brands Have the Most Stores?

Ranked first, Subway is the only fast food brand with over 20,000 locations, even after a net reduction of 576 stores in 2022.

The previously family-run business is now owned by Roark Capital (which has substantial stake in other familiar names on this list including Arby’s and Sonic), and is mid-transformation, with 3,600 stores being remodeled in 2023.

Here’s the full breakdown of the top 50 fast food brands by number of U.S. locations in 2022.

Rank Company Locations Change in Locations (YoY) 1 Subway* 20,576 -571 2 Starbucks* 15,873 +429 3 McDonald's 13,444 +6 4 Dunkin' 9,370 +126 5 Taco Bell 7,198 +196 6 Burger King 7,043 -61 7 Domino's 6,686 +126 8 Pizza Hut 6,561 +13 9 Wendy's 5,994 +56 10 Dairy Queen 4,307 -32 11 Little Caesars* 4,173 -14 12 KFC 3,918 -35 13 Sonic Drive-In 3,546 -6 14 Arby's 3,415 +6 15 Papa Johns 3,376 +37 16 Chipotle 3,129 +211 17 Popeyes

Louisiana Kitchen 2,946 +169 18 Chick-fil-A* 2,837 +153 19 Jimmy John's 2,637 -26 20 Jersey Mike's 2,397 +297 21 Panda Express 2,393 +87 22 Baskin-Robbins 2,253 -54 23 Jack In The Box 2,180 -38 24 Panera Bread* 2,102 -33 25 Wingstop 1,721 +187 26 Hardee's 1,707 +45 27 Five Guys 1,409 +19 28 Tropical

Smoothie Café 1,198 +159 29 Firehouse Subs 1,187 +23 30 Papa Murphy's 1,168 -72 31 Carl's Jr. 1,068 +1 32 Marco's Pizza 1,067 +65 33 Whataburger 925 +52 34 Zaxby's 922 +11 35 Culver's 892 +56 36 Church's Chicken 812 -91 37 Checkers/Rally's 806 +28 38 Bojangles 788 +15 39 Qdoba 728 -11 40 Crumbl Cookies 688 +363 41 Dutch Bros 671 +133 42 Raising Cane's 646 +79 43 Moe's 637 -21 44 Del Taco 591 -9 45 McAlister's Deli 525 +20 46 El Pollo Loco 490 +10 47 Freddy's Frozen

Custard &

Steakburgers 456 +36 48 In-N-Out Burger* 379 +12 49 Krispy Kreme* 352 +44 50 Shake Shack* 287 +44

*Figures estimated by QSR and Circana.

At second place, Starbucks has nearly 16,000 locations around the country, with California alone accounting for nearly 3,000 of them. The coffee chain is also going through a major shift as a result of post-pandemic trends. This includes a greater focus on drive-thru locations and overall speed and efficiency.

Ranked third, McDonald’s, grew its U.S. footprint for the first time in eight years, after adding six new locations. The brand has grown its global sales by nearly $20 billion since the beginning of the pandemic, even after exiting Russia in 2022.

Dunkin’ (dropped the “Donuts” in 2019) and Taco Bell round out the top-five with more than 9,000 and 7,000 locations respectively.

Notably there was only one ranking shift in the top 20 since last year, with Jersey Mike’s, a sandwich chain, moving past Panda Express to claim 20th place.

However the same list looks a little different when ordering by revenue earned in 2022.

Ranked: Fast Food Brands by 2022 Revenue

The Golden Arches take the golden crown for most revenue earned in 2022, easily beating out the competition. McDonald’s made nearly $48 billion in sales last year, 74% more than the next big brand.

Here’s the full ranking of most revenue earned by fast food brands in 2022.

Revenue Rank Company Revenue (USD millions) Change from

Locations Rank 1 McDonald's $48,734 +2 2 Starbucks* $28,100 0 3 Chick-fil-A* $18,814 +15 4 Taco Bell $13,850 +1 5 Wendy's $11,694 +4 6 Dunkin' $11,279 -2 7 Subway* $10,372 -6 8 Burger King $10,278 -2 9 Domino's $8,752 -2 10 Chipotle $8,600 +6 11 Panera Bread* $6,787 +13 12 Pizza Hut $5,500 -4 13 Sonic Drive-In $5,499 0 14 Panda Express $5,149 +7 15 KFC $5,100 -3 16 Popeyes

Louisiana Kitchen $5,001 +1 17 Dairy Queen $4,579 0 18 Arby's $4,535 -4 19 Jack in the Box $4,111 +4 20 Papa John's $3,698 -5 21 Little Caesars* $3,520 -10 22 Whataburger $3,340 +11 23 Raising Cane's $3,118 +19 24 Culver's $2,830 +11 25 Jersey Mike's $2,680 -5 26 Wingstop $2,382 -1 27 Zaxby's $2,380 +7 28 Jimmy John's $2,364 -9 29 Five Guys $2,204 -2 30 Hardee's $2,020 -4 31 Bojangles $1,600 +7 32 Carl's Jr. $1,555 -1 33 Dutch Bros $1,163 +8 34 Firehouse Subs $1,154 -5 35 In-N-Out Burger* $1,125 +13 36 Tropical

Smoothie Café $1,075 -8 37 El Pollo Loco $1,039 +9 38 Crumbl Cookies $1,004 +2 39 Qdoba $1,002 0 40 Shake Shack* $994 +10 41 Krispy Kreme* $991 +8 42 Marco's Pizza $968 -10 43 Del Taco $957 +1 44 McAlister's Deli $956 +1 45 Checkers/Rally's $858 -8 46 Freddy's Frozen

Custard &

Steakburgers $808 +1 47 Church's Chicken $765 -11 48 Papa Murphy's $753 -18 49 Moe's $705 -6 50 Baskin-Robbins $685 -28

*Figures estimated by QSR and Circana.

Starbucks holds on to the second spot, but Chick-fil-A shoots up 18 positions to third place by revenue, despite being closed on Sundays.

Raising Cane’s, which specializes in chicken fingers and Panera Bread, a bakery competitor to Starbucks, see similar upward trajectories, climbing 19 and 13 spots respectively on the revenue rankings.

On the other hand, Papa Murphy’s and Baskin Robbins have seen a steep drop, making between $600–700 million in 2022, putting them at the bottom of the sales rankings.

What’s Next for Fast Food?

QSR Magazine signals that automation is transforming the restaurant industry as businesses leverage robotics to ease staffing challenges that surged during the pandemic.

Some changes—increasing drive-thrus and apps for example—have already become commonplace but robot cooks and automated delivery vans may also soon proliferate.

With nearly eight out of 100 people in the American workforce involved in the food industry, these changes may cause significant shifts in employment patterns, potentially requiring upskilling for workers in this evolving landscape.