These Are The 50 Richest Countries By GDP Per Capita

GDP per capita is a rough proxy for a country’s average living standards. A higher GDP per capita usually reflects more economic resources available per person, a signal for prosperity.

However, like all statistical measures there are caveats: it doesn’t account for income distribution, quality of life metrics, or how sustainable the economy is.

Nevertheless, it is a standard that can be applied to make useful comparisons, while keeping these caveats in mind.

So, what are the “richest” countries in the world?

Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao ranks the top 50 countries by GDP per capita in 2025 using figures from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

All values are in current USD, which means: it is not adjusted for currency rates, cost of living metrics, or inflation.

Ranked: The Richest Countries in the World in 2025

Luxembourg is the richest country in the world by GDP per capita, $140,941 in 2025.

The U.S. is the richest country ($89,105) with a population of more than 10 million.

Rank Country/ Region ISO Code GDP Per Capita 1 🇱🇺 Luxembourg LUX $140,941 2 🇮🇪 Ireland IRL $108,919 3 🇨🇭 Switzerland CHE $104,896 4 🇸🇬 Singapore SGP $92,932 5 🇮🇸 Iceland ISL $90,284 6 🇳🇴 Norway NOR $89,694 7 🇺🇸 U.S. USA $89,105 8 🇲🇴 Macao SAR MAC $76,314 9 🇩🇰 Denmark DNK $74,969 10 🇶🇦 Qatar QAT $71,653 11 🇳🇱 Netherlands NLD $70,480 12 🇦🇺 Australia AUS $64,547 13 🇸🇲 San Marino SMR $59,603 14 🇦🇹 Austria AUT $58,192 15 🇸🇪 Sweden SWE $58,100 16 🇧🇪 Belgium BEL $57,772 17 🇮🇱 Israel ISR $57,760 18 🇭🇰 Hong Kong SAR HKG $56,031 19 🇩🇪 Germany DEU $55,911 20 🇬🇧 United Kingdom GBR $54,949 21 🇫🇮 Finland FIN $54,163 22 🇨🇦 Canada CAN $53,558 23 🇦🇪 UAE ARE $49,498 24 🇫🇷 France FRA $46,792 25 🇳🇿 New Zealand NZL $46,126 26 🇲🇹 Malta MLT $45,735 27 🇦🇩 Andorra AND $45,263 28 🇨🇾 Cyprus CYP $41,132 29 🇮🇹 Italy ITA $41,091 30 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico PRI $38,605 31 🇦🇼 Aruba ABW $37,775 32 🇧🇸 Bahamas BHS $36,784 33 🇪🇸 Spain ESP $36,192 34 🇸🇮 Slovenia SVN $35,332 35 🇧🇳 Brunei Darussalam BRN $34,970 36 🇰🇷 South Korea KOR $34,642 37 🇹🇼 Taiwan TWN $34,426 38 🇯🇵 Japan JPN $33,956 39 🇨🇿 Czech Republic CZE $33,039 40 🇪🇪 Estonia EST $32,760 41 🇬🇾 Guyana GUY $32,326 42 🇱🇹 Lithuania LTU $30,835 43 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia SAU $30,099 44 🇵🇹 Portugal PRT $30,002 45 🇰🇼 Kuwait KWT $29,951 46 🇧🇭 Bahrain BHR $28,857 47 🇸🇰 Slovak Republic SVK $27,130 48 🇵🇱 Poland POL $26,805 49 🇧🇧 Barbados BRB $25,901 50 🇬🇷 Greece GRC $25,756 51 🇭🇷 Croatia HRV $25,674 52 🇭🇺 Hungary HUN $24,809 53 🇱🇻 Latvia LVA $24,374 54 🇺🇾 Uruguay URY $22,693 55 🇦🇬 Antigua

& Barbuda ATG $22,630 56 🇰🇳 Saint Kitts

& Nevis KNA $21,911 57 🇸🇨 Seychelles SYC $21,633 58 🇷🇴 Romania ROU $21,421 59 🇵🇦 Panama PAN $20,080 60 🇨🇷 Costa Rica CRI $19,095 61 🇵🇼 Palau PLW $18,993 62 🇴🇲 Oman OMN $18,966 63 🇧🇬 Bulgaria BGR $18,522 64 🇹🇹 Trinidad

& Tobago TTO $18,445 65 🇲🇻 Maldives MDV $18,207 66 🇨🇱 Chile CHL $17,015 67 🇹🇷 Türkiye TUR $16,709 68 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan KAZ $14,768 69 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia LCA $14,499 70 🇦🇷 Argentina ARG $14,362 71 🇷🇺 Russia RUS $14,258 72 🇷🇸 Serbia SRB $14,174 73 🇨🇳 China CHN $13,687 74 🇲🇪 Montenegro MNE $13,508 75 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan TKM $13,337 76 🇲🇾 Malaysia MYS $13,145 77 🇳🇷 Nauru NRU $12,727 78 🇲🇽 Mexico MEX $12,692 79 🇬🇩 Grenada GRD $12,591 80 🇲🇺 Mauritius MUS $12,332 81 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic DOM $11,743 82 🇻🇨 Saint Vincent

& the Grenadines VCT $11,162 83 🇦🇱 Albania ALB $10,527 84 🇧🇷 Brazil BRA $9,964 85 🇲🇰 North Macedonia MKD $9,882 86 🇩🇲 Dominica DMA $9,869 87 🇬🇪 Georgia GEO $9,571 88 🇦🇲 Armenia ARM $8,857 89 🇬🇦 Gabon GAB $8,842 90 🇵🇪 Peru PER $8,814 91 🇧🇿 Belize BLZ $8,648 92 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina BIH $8,362 93 🇲🇩 Moldova MDA $8,260 94 🇲🇭 Marshall Islands MHL $8,133 95 🇨🇴 Colombia COL $8,054 96 🇧🇾 Belarus BLR $7,875 97 🇯🇲 Jamaica JAM $7,778 98 🇹🇭 Thailand THA $7,767 99 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea GNQ $7,750 100 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan AZE $7,604 101 🇲🇳 Mongolia MNG $7,201 102 🇽🇰 Kosovo XKX $7,147 103 🇧🇼 Botswana BWA $7,021 104 🇪🇨 Ecuador ECU $6,942 105 🇸🇷 Suriname SUR $6,858 106 🇱🇾 Libya LBY $6,801 107 🇫🇯 Fiji FJI $6,740 108 🇬🇹 Guatemala GTM $6,698 109 🇹🇻 Tuvalu TUV $6,543 110 🇵🇾 Paraguay PRY $6,522 111 🇿🇦 South Africa ZAF $6,397 112 🇺🇦 Ukraine UKR $6,261 113 🇸🇻 El Salvador SLV $5,722 114 🇹🇴 Tonga TON $5,721 115 🇩🇿 Algeria DZA $5,691 116 🇮🇶 Iraq IRQ $5,668 117 🇼🇸 Samoa WSM $5,471 118 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde CPV $5,421 119 🇫🇲 Micronesia FSM $5,291 120 🇮🇩 Indonesia IDN $5,027 121 🇯🇴 Jordan JOR $4,903 122 🇻🇳 Vietnam VNM $4,806 123 🇳🇦 Namibia NAM $4,661 124 🇸🇿 Eswatini SWZ $4,613 125 🇹🇳 Tunisia TUN $4,528 126 🇧🇴 Bolivia BOL $4,525 127 🇲🇦 Morocco MAR $4,397 128 🇵🇭 Philippines PHL $4,350 129 🇩🇯 Djibouti DJI $4,343 130 🇧🇹 Bhutan BTN $4,302 131 🇻🇪 Venezuela VEN $4,068 132 🇮🇷 Iran IRN $3,897 133 🇸🇹 São Tomé & Príncipe STP $3,569 134 🇻🇺 Vanuatu VUT $3,548 135 🇭🇳 Honduras HND $3,519 136 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan UZB $3,514 137 🇪🇬 Egypt EGY $3,174 138 🇳🇮 Nicaragua NIC $3,019 139 🇦🇴 Angola AGO $2,884 140 🇮🇳 India IND $2,878 141 🇨🇮 Côte d'Ivoire CIV $2,872 142 🇰🇭 Cambodia KHM $2,870 143 🇰🇬 Kyrgyz Republic KGZ $2,747 144 🇧🇩 Bangladesh BGD $2,689 145 🇭🇹 Haiti HTI $2,672 146 🇵🇬 Papua New

Guinea PNG $2,565 147 🇬🇭 Ghana GHA $2,519 148 🇲🇷 Mauritania MRT $2,478 149 🇰🇪 Kenya KEN $2,468 150 🇰🇮 Kiribati KIR $2,414 151 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands SLB $2,379 152 🇨🇬 Congo COG $2,356 153 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe ZWE $2,199 154 🇱🇦 Laos LAO $2,096 155 🇬🇳 Guinea GIN $1,904 156 🇨🇲 Cameroon CMR $1,865 157 🇸🇳 Senegal SEN $1,811 158 🇰🇲 Comoros COM $1,702 159 🇧🇯 Benin BEN $1,532 160 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste TLS $1,491 161 🇳🇵 Nepal NPL $1,458 162 🇹🇯 Tajikistan TJK $1,432 163 🇺🇬 Uganda UGA $1,338 164 🇿🇲 Zambia ZMB $1,332 165 🇹🇿 Tanzania TZA $1,280 166 🇲🇲 Myanmar MMR $1,177 167 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau GNB $1,126 168 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso BFA $1,107 169 🇱🇸 Lesotho LSO $1,098 170 🇪🇹 Ethiopia ETH $1,066 171 🇹🇬 Togo TGO $1,053 172 🇷🇼 Rwanda RWA $1,043 173 🇹🇩 Chad TCD $991 174 🇬🇲 Gambia GMB $988 175 🇲🇱 Mali MLI $936 176 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone SLE $916 177 🇱🇷 Liberia LBR $908 178 🇳🇬 Nigeria NGA $807 179 🇸🇴 Somalia SOM $766 180 🇳🇪 Niger NER $751 181 🇨🇩 DRC COD $743 182 🇲🇿 Mozambique MOZ $663 183 🇸🇩 Sudan SDN $625 184 🇲🇬 Madagascar MDG $595 185 🇲🇼 Malawi MWI $580 186 🇨🇫 Central

African Republic CAF $532 187 🇧🇮 Burundi BDI $490 188 🇾🇪 Yemen YEM $417 189 🇸🇸 South Sudan SSD $251 N/A 🇦🇫 Afghanistan AFG No Data N/A 🇪🇷 Eritrea ERI No Data N/A 🇱🇧 Lebanon LBN No Data N/A 🇵🇰 Pakistan PAK No Data N/A 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka LKA No Data N/A 🇸🇾 Syria SYR No Data N/A 🇵🇸 Palestine PSE No Data N/A 🌍 World N/A $14,213

Note: Data is missing for: Afghanistan, Eritrea, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Syria, Palestine. Figures for several overseas territories are also not included.

Noticeably, many of the top spots are held by small countries with specialized financial services sectors, also known offshore financial centers.

Luxembourg (#1), Ireland (#2), Switzerland (#3), Singapore (#4), Netherlands (#11) and Hong Kong (#18) are all considered tax havens as their friendly tax laws, strict privacy rules, and strong financial sectors encourage multinational corporations to route earnings through them.

As a result, this improves their GDP a significant amount, but doesn’t reflect the resident populations productivity.

In Ireland’s case, these flows distorted GDP values so much that the government discontinued its use as a reliable statistic, preferring to measure and compare gross national income (GNI) instead.

Oil Wealth a Major Factor

Energy-rich countries also dominate the rankings. Qatar (#10), UAE (#23), and Saudi Arabia (#43) rank high due to oil exports fueling government spending and infrastructure.

Norway (#6), with a large sovereign wealth fund, is Europe’s prime example of oil wealth being reinvested.

Guyana, a newcomer at #41, has rapidly climbed the ranks following major offshore oil discoveries and production growth.

America’s Scale and Wealth

Finally, while the U.S. ranks #7 in GDP per capita, it stands out for its scale. It’s the richest country in the world by GDP per capita with a population over 10 million, highlighting its economic might.

Other populous countries, like Germany, Japan, the UK, and France all fall lower in per capita terms, despite large total economies.

High-tech industries, consumer spending, and capital markets contribute to America’s wealth profile.

