print-icon
print-icon

These Are The 50 Richest Countries By GDP Per Capita

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

GDP per capita is a rough proxy for a country’s average living standards. A higher GDP per capita usually reflects more economic resources available per person, a signal for prosperity.

However, like all statistical measures there are caveats: it doesn’t account for income distribution, quality of life metrics, or how sustainable the economy is.

Nevertheless, it is a standard that can be applied to make useful comparisons, while keeping these caveats in mind.

So, what are the “richest” countries in the world?

Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao ranks the top 50 countries by GDP per capita in 2025 using figures from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

All values are in current USD, which means: it is not adjusted for currency rates, cost of living metrics, or inflation.

Ranked: The Richest Countries in the World in 2025

Luxembourg is the richest country in the world by GDP per capita, $140,941 in 2025.

The U.S. is the richest country ($89,105) with a population of more than 10 million.

RankCountry/ RegionISO CodeGDP Per Capita
1🇱🇺 LuxembourgLUX$140,941
2🇮🇪 IrelandIRL$108,919
3🇨🇭 SwitzerlandCHE$104,896
4🇸🇬 SingaporeSGP$92,932
5🇮🇸 IcelandISL$90,284
6🇳🇴 NorwayNOR$89,694
7🇺🇸 U.S.USA$89,105
8🇲🇴 Macao SARMAC$76,314
9🇩🇰 DenmarkDNK$74,969
10🇶🇦 QatarQAT$71,653
11🇳🇱 NetherlandsNLD$70,480
12🇦🇺 AustraliaAUS$64,547
13🇸🇲 San MarinoSMR$59,603
14🇦🇹 AustriaAUT$58,192
15🇸🇪 SwedenSWE$58,100
16🇧🇪 BelgiumBEL$57,772
17🇮🇱 IsraelISR$57,760
18🇭🇰 Hong Kong SARHKG$56,031
19🇩🇪 GermanyDEU$55,911
20🇬🇧 United KingdomGBR$54,949
21🇫🇮 FinlandFIN$54,163
22🇨🇦 CanadaCAN$53,558
23🇦🇪 UAEARE$49,498
24🇫🇷 FranceFRA$46,792
25🇳🇿 New ZealandNZL$46,126
26🇲🇹 MaltaMLT$45,735
27🇦🇩 AndorraAND$45,263
28🇨🇾 CyprusCYP$41,132
29🇮🇹 ItalyITA$41,091
30🇵🇷 Puerto RicoPRI$38,605
31🇦🇼 ArubaABW$37,775
32🇧🇸 BahamasBHS$36,784
33🇪🇸 SpainESP$36,192
34🇸🇮 SloveniaSVN$35,332
35🇧🇳 Brunei DarussalamBRN$34,970
36🇰🇷 South KoreaKOR$34,642
37🇹🇼 TaiwanTWN$34,426
38🇯🇵 JapanJPN$33,956
39🇨🇿 Czech RepublicCZE$33,039
40🇪🇪 EstoniaEST$32,760
41🇬🇾 GuyanaGUY$32,326
42🇱🇹 LithuaniaLTU$30,835
43🇸🇦 Saudi ArabiaSAU$30,099
44🇵🇹 PortugalPRT$30,002
45🇰🇼 KuwaitKWT$29,951
46🇧🇭 BahrainBHR$28,857
47🇸🇰 Slovak RepublicSVK$27,130
48🇵🇱 PolandPOL$26,805
49🇧🇧 BarbadosBRB$25,901
50🇬🇷 GreeceGRC$25,756
51🇭🇷 CroatiaHRV$25,674
52🇭🇺 HungaryHUN$24,809
53🇱🇻 LatviaLVA$24,374
54🇺🇾 UruguayURY$22,693
55🇦🇬 Antigua
& Barbuda		ATG$22,630
56🇰🇳 Saint Kitts
& Nevis		KNA$21,911
57🇸🇨 SeychellesSYC$21,633
58🇷🇴 RomaniaROU$21,421
59🇵🇦 PanamaPAN$20,080
60🇨🇷 Costa RicaCRI$19,095
61🇵🇼 PalauPLW$18,993
62🇴🇲 OmanOMN$18,966
63🇧🇬 BulgariaBGR$18,522
64🇹🇹 Trinidad
& Tobago		TTO$18,445
65🇲🇻 MaldivesMDV$18,207
66🇨🇱 ChileCHL$17,015
67🇹🇷 TürkiyeTUR$16,709
68🇰🇿 KazakhstanKAZ$14,768
69🇱🇨 Saint LuciaLCA$14,499
70🇦🇷 ArgentinaARG$14,362
71🇷🇺 RussiaRUS$14,258
72🇷🇸 SerbiaSRB$14,174
73🇨🇳 ChinaCHN$13,687
74🇲🇪 MontenegroMNE$13,508
75🇹🇲 TurkmenistanTKM$13,337
76🇲🇾 MalaysiaMYS$13,145
77🇳🇷 NauruNRU$12,727
78🇲🇽 MexicoMEX$12,692
79🇬🇩 GrenadaGRD$12,591
80🇲🇺 MauritiusMUS$12,332
81🇩🇴 Dominican RepublicDOM$11,743
82🇻🇨 Saint Vincent
& the Grenadines		VCT$11,162
83🇦🇱 AlbaniaALB$10,527
84🇧🇷 BrazilBRA$9,964
85🇲🇰 North MacedoniaMKD$9,882
86🇩🇲 DominicaDMA$9,869
87🇬🇪 GeorgiaGEO$9,571
88🇦🇲 ArmeniaARM$8,857
89🇬🇦 GabonGAB$8,842
90🇵🇪 PeruPER$8,814
91🇧🇿 BelizeBLZ$8,648
92🇧🇦 Bosnia and HerzegovinaBIH$8,362
93🇲🇩 MoldovaMDA$8,260
94🇲🇭 Marshall IslandsMHL$8,133
95🇨🇴 ColombiaCOL$8,054
96🇧🇾 BelarusBLR$7,875
97🇯🇲 JamaicaJAM$7,778
98🇹🇭 ThailandTHA$7,767
99🇬🇶 Equatorial GuineaGNQ$7,750
100🇦🇿 AzerbaijanAZE$7,604
101🇲🇳 MongoliaMNG$7,201
102🇽🇰 KosovoXKX$7,147
103🇧🇼 BotswanaBWA$7,021
104🇪🇨 EcuadorECU$6,942
105🇸🇷 SurinameSUR$6,858
106🇱🇾 LibyaLBY$6,801
107🇫🇯 FijiFJI$6,740
108🇬🇹 GuatemalaGTM$6,698
109🇹🇻 TuvaluTUV$6,543
110🇵🇾 ParaguayPRY$6,522
111🇿🇦 South AfricaZAF$6,397
112🇺🇦 UkraineUKR$6,261
113🇸🇻 El SalvadorSLV$5,722
114🇹🇴 TongaTON$5,721
115🇩🇿 AlgeriaDZA$5,691
116🇮🇶 IraqIRQ$5,668
117🇼🇸 SamoaWSM$5,471
118🇨🇻 Cabo VerdeCPV$5,421
119🇫🇲 MicronesiaFSM$5,291
120🇮🇩 IndonesiaIDN$5,027
121🇯🇴 JordanJOR$4,903
122🇻🇳 VietnamVNM$4,806
123🇳🇦 NamibiaNAM$4,661
124🇸🇿 EswatiniSWZ$4,613
125🇹🇳 TunisiaTUN$4,528
126🇧🇴 BoliviaBOL$4,525
127🇲🇦 MoroccoMAR$4,397
128🇵🇭 PhilippinesPHL$4,350
129🇩🇯 DjiboutiDJI$4,343
130🇧🇹 BhutanBTN$4,302
131🇻🇪 VenezuelaVEN$4,068
132🇮🇷 IranIRN$3,897
133🇸🇹 São Tomé & PríncipeSTP$3,569
134🇻🇺 VanuatuVUT$3,548
135🇭🇳 HondurasHND$3,519
136🇺🇿 UzbekistanUZB$3,514
137🇪🇬 EgyptEGY$3,174
138🇳🇮 NicaraguaNIC$3,019
139🇦🇴 AngolaAGO$2,884
140🇮🇳 IndiaIND$2,878
141🇨🇮 Côte d'IvoireCIV$2,872
142🇰🇭 CambodiaKHM$2,870
143🇰🇬 Kyrgyz RepublicKGZ$2,747
144🇧🇩 BangladeshBGD$2,689
145🇭🇹 HaitiHTI$2,672
146🇵🇬 Papua New
Guinea		PNG$2,565
147🇬🇭 GhanaGHA$2,519
148🇲🇷 MauritaniaMRT$2,478
149🇰🇪 KenyaKEN$2,468
150🇰🇮 KiribatiKIR$2,414
151🇸🇧 Solomon IslandsSLB$2,379
152🇨🇬 CongoCOG$2,356
153🇿🇼 ZimbabweZWE$2,199
154🇱🇦 LaosLAO$2,096
155🇬🇳 GuineaGIN$1,904
156🇨🇲 CameroonCMR$1,865
157🇸🇳 SenegalSEN$1,811
158🇰🇲 ComorosCOM$1,702
159🇧🇯 BeninBEN$1,532
160🇹🇱 Timor-LesteTLS$1,491
161🇳🇵 NepalNPL$1,458
162🇹🇯 TajikistanTJK$1,432
163🇺🇬 UgandaUGA$1,338
164🇿🇲 ZambiaZMB$1,332
165🇹🇿 TanzaniaTZA$1,280
166🇲🇲 MyanmarMMR$1,177
167🇬🇼 Guinea-BissauGNB$1,126
168🇧🇫 Burkina FasoBFA$1,107
169🇱🇸 LesothoLSO$1,098
170🇪🇹 EthiopiaETH$1,066
171🇹🇬 TogoTGO$1,053
172🇷🇼 RwandaRWA$1,043
173🇹🇩 ChadTCD$991
174🇬🇲 GambiaGMB$988
175🇲🇱 MaliMLI$936
176🇸🇱 Sierra LeoneSLE$916
177🇱🇷 LiberiaLBR$908
178🇳🇬 NigeriaNGA$807
179🇸🇴 SomaliaSOM$766
180🇳🇪 NigerNER$751
181🇨🇩 DRCCOD$743
182🇲🇿 MozambiqueMOZ$663
183🇸🇩 SudanSDN$625
184🇲🇬 MadagascarMDG$595
185🇲🇼 MalawiMWI$580
186🇨🇫 Central
African Republic		CAF$532
187🇧🇮 BurundiBDI$490
188🇾🇪 YemenYEM$417
189🇸🇸 South SudanSSD$251
N/A🇦🇫 AfghanistanAFGNo Data
N/A🇪🇷 EritreaERINo Data
N/A🇱🇧 LebanonLBNNo Data
N/A🇵🇰 PakistanPAKNo Data
N/A🇱🇰 Sri LankaLKANo Data
N/A🇸🇾 SyriaSYRNo Data
N/A🇵🇸 PalestinePSENo Data
N/A🌍 WorldN/A$14,213

Note: Data is missing for: Afghanistan, Eritrea, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Syria, Palestine. Figures for several overseas territories are also not included.

Noticeably, many of the top spots are held by small countries with specialized financial services sectors, also known offshore financial centers.

Luxembourg (#1), Ireland (#2), Switzerland (#3), Singapore (#4), Netherlands (#11) and Hong Kong (#18) are all considered tax havens as their friendly tax laws, strict privacy rules, and strong financial sectors encourage multinational corporations to route earnings through them.

As a result, this improves their GDP a significant amount, but doesn’t reflect the resident populations productivity.

In Ireland’s case, these flows distorted GDP values so much that the government discontinued its use as a reliable statistic, preferring to measure and compare gross national income (GNI) instead.

Oil Wealth a Major Factor

Energy-rich countries also dominate the rankings. Qatar (#10), UAE (#23), and Saudi Arabia (#43) rank high due to oil exports fueling government spending and infrastructure.

Norway (#6), with a large sovereign wealth fund, is Europe’s prime example of oil wealth being reinvested.

Guyana, a newcomer at #41, has rapidly climbed the ranks following major offshore oil discoveries and production growth.

America’s Scale and Wealth

Finally, while the U.S. ranks #7 in GDP per capita, it stands out for its scale. It’s the richest country in the world by GDP per capita with a population over 10 million, highlighting its economic might.

Other populous countries, like Germany, Japan, the UK, and France all fall lower in per capita terms, despite large total economies.

High-tech industries, consumer spending, and capital markets contribute to America’s wealth profile.

Want a closer look at the American economy? Check out: America’s $19 Trillion Consumption Sector in one chart, to see where Americans spend their dollars.

Loading...