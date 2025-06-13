These Are The 50 Richest Countries By GDP Per Capita
GDP per capita is a rough proxy for a country’s average living standards. A higher GDP per capita usually reflects more economic resources available per person, a signal for prosperity.
However, like all statistical measures there are caveats: it doesn’t account for income distribution, quality of life metrics, or how sustainable the economy is.
Nevertheless, it is a standard that can be applied to make useful comparisons, while keeping these caveats in mind.
So, what are the “richest” countries in the world?
Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao ranks the top 50 countries by GDP per capita in 2025 using figures from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
All values are in current USD, which means: it is not adjusted for currency rates, cost of living metrics, or inflation.
Ranked: The Richest Countries in the World in 2025
Luxembourg is the richest country in the world by GDP per capita, $140,941 in 2025.
The U.S. is the richest country ($89,105) with a population of more than 10 million.
|Rank
|Country/ Region
|ISO Code
|GDP Per Capita
|1
|🇱🇺 Luxembourg
|LUX
|$140,941
|2
|🇮🇪 Ireland
|IRL
|$108,919
|3
|🇨🇭 Switzerland
|CHE
|$104,896
|4
|🇸🇬 Singapore
|SGP
|$92,932
|5
|🇮🇸 Iceland
|ISL
|$90,284
|6
|🇳🇴 Norway
|NOR
|$89,694
|7
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|USA
|$89,105
|8
|🇲🇴 Macao SAR
|MAC
|$76,314
|9
|🇩🇰 Denmark
|DNK
|$74,969
|10
|🇶🇦 Qatar
|QAT
|$71,653
|11
|🇳🇱 Netherlands
|NLD
|$70,480
|12
|🇦🇺 Australia
|AUS
|$64,547
|13
|🇸🇲 San Marino
|SMR
|$59,603
|14
|🇦🇹 Austria
|AUT
|$58,192
|15
|🇸🇪 Sweden
|SWE
|$58,100
|16
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|BEL
|$57,772
|17
|🇮🇱 Israel
|ISR
|$57,760
|18
|🇭🇰 Hong Kong SAR
|HKG
|$56,031
|19
|🇩🇪 Germany
|DEU
|$55,911
|20
|🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|GBR
|$54,949
|21
|🇫🇮 Finland
|FIN
|$54,163
|22
|🇨🇦 Canada
|CAN
|$53,558
|23
|🇦🇪 UAE
|ARE
|$49,498
|24
|🇫🇷 France
|FRA
|$46,792
|25
|🇳🇿 New Zealand
|NZL
|$46,126
|26
|🇲🇹 Malta
|MLT
|$45,735
|27
|🇦🇩 Andorra
|AND
|$45,263
|28
|🇨🇾 Cyprus
|CYP
|$41,132
|29
|🇮🇹 Italy
|ITA
|$41,091
|30
|🇵🇷 Puerto Rico
|PRI
|$38,605
|31
|🇦🇼 Aruba
|ABW
|$37,775
|32
|🇧🇸 Bahamas
|BHS
|$36,784
|33
|🇪🇸 Spain
|ESP
|$36,192
|34
|🇸🇮 Slovenia
|SVN
|$35,332
|35
|🇧🇳 Brunei Darussalam
|BRN
|$34,970
|36
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|KOR
|$34,642
|37
|🇹🇼 Taiwan
|TWN
|$34,426
|38
|🇯🇵 Japan
|JPN
|$33,956
|39
|🇨🇿 Czech Republic
|CZE
|$33,039
|40
|🇪🇪 Estonia
|EST
|$32,760
|41
|🇬🇾 Guyana
|GUY
|$32,326
|42
|🇱🇹 Lithuania
|LTU
|$30,835
|43
|🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia
|SAU
|$30,099
|44
|🇵🇹 Portugal
|PRT
|$30,002
|45
|🇰🇼 Kuwait
|KWT
|$29,951
|46
|🇧🇭 Bahrain
|BHR
|$28,857
|47
|🇸🇰 Slovak Republic
|SVK
|$27,130
|48
|🇵🇱 Poland
|POL
|$26,805
|49
|🇧🇧 Barbados
|BRB
|$25,901
|50
|🇬🇷 Greece
|GRC
|$25,756
|51
|🇭🇷 Croatia
|HRV
|$25,674
|52
|🇭🇺 Hungary
|HUN
|$24,809
|53
|🇱🇻 Latvia
|LVA
|$24,374
|54
|🇺🇾 Uruguay
|URY
|$22,693
|55
|🇦🇬 Antigua
& Barbuda
|ATG
|$22,630
|56
|🇰🇳 Saint Kitts
& Nevis
|KNA
|$21,911
|57
|🇸🇨 Seychelles
|SYC
|$21,633
|58
|🇷🇴 Romania
|ROU
|$21,421
|59
|🇵🇦 Panama
|PAN
|$20,080
|60
|🇨🇷 Costa Rica
|CRI
|$19,095
|61
|🇵🇼 Palau
|PLW
|$18,993
|62
|🇴🇲 Oman
|OMN
|$18,966
|63
|🇧🇬 Bulgaria
|BGR
|$18,522
|64
|🇹🇹 Trinidad
& Tobago
|TTO
|$18,445
|65
|🇲🇻 Maldives
|MDV
|$18,207
|66
|🇨🇱 Chile
|CHL
|$17,015
|67
|🇹🇷 Türkiye
|TUR
|$16,709
|68
|🇰🇿 Kazakhstan
|KAZ
|$14,768
|69
|🇱🇨 Saint Lucia
|LCA
|$14,499
|70
|🇦🇷 Argentina
|ARG
|$14,362
|71
|🇷🇺 Russia
|RUS
|$14,258
|72
|🇷🇸 Serbia
|SRB
|$14,174
|73
|🇨🇳 China
|CHN
|$13,687
|74
|🇲🇪 Montenegro
|MNE
|$13,508
|75
|🇹🇲 Turkmenistan
|TKM
|$13,337
|76
|🇲🇾 Malaysia
|MYS
|$13,145
|77
|🇳🇷 Nauru
|NRU
|$12,727
|78
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|MEX
|$12,692
|79
|🇬🇩 Grenada
|GRD
|$12,591
|80
|🇲🇺 Mauritius
|MUS
|$12,332
|81
|🇩🇴 Dominican Republic
|DOM
|$11,743
|82
|🇻🇨 Saint Vincent
& the Grenadines
|VCT
|$11,162
|83
|🇦🇱 Albania
|ALB
|$10,527
|84
|🇧🇷 Brazil
|BRA
|$9,964
|85
|🇲🇰 North Macedonia
|MKD
|$9,882
|86
|🇩🇲 Dominica
|DMA
|$9,869
|87
|🇬🇪 Georgia
|GEO
|$9,571
|88
|🇦🇲 Armenia
|ARM
|$8,857
|89
|🇬🇦 Gabon
|GAB
|$8,842
|90
|🇵🇪 Peru
|PER
|$8,814
|91
|🇧🇿 Belize
|BLZ
|$8,648
|92
|🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina
|BIH
|$8,362
|93
|🇲🇩 Moldova
|MDA
|$8,260
|94
|🇲🇭 Marshall Islands
|MHL
|$8,133
|95
|🇨🇴 Colombia
|COL
|$8,054
|96
|🇧🇾 Belarus
|BLR
|$7,875
|97
|🇯🇲 Jamaica
|JAM
|$7,778
|98
|🇹🇭 Thailand
|THA
|$7,767
|99
|🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea
|GNQ
|$7,750
|100
|🇦🇿 Azerbaijan
|AZE
|$7,604
|101
|🇲🇳 Mongolia
|MNG
|$7,201
|102
|🇽🇰 Kosovo
|XKX
|$7,147
|103
|🇧🇼 Botswana
|BWA
|$7,021
|104
|🇪🇨 Ecuador
|ECU
|$6,942
|105
|🇸🇷 Suriname
|SUR
|$6,858
|106
|🇱🇾 Libya
|LBY
|$6,801
|107
|🇫🇯 Fiji
|FJI
|$6,740
|108
|🇬🇹 Guatemala
|GTM
|$6,698
|109
|🇹🇻 Tuvalu
|TUV
|$6,543
|110
|🇵🇾 Paraguay
|PRY
|$6,522
|111
|🇿🇦 South Africa
|ZAF
|$6,397
|112
|🇺🇦 Ukraine
|UKR
|$6,261
|113
|🇸🇻 El Salvador
|SLV
|$5,722
|114
|🇹🇴 Tonga
|TON
|$5,721
|115
|🇩🇿 Algeria
|DZA
|$5,691
|116
|🇮🇶 Iraq
|IRQ
|$5,668
|117
|🇼🇸 Samoa
|WSM
|$5,471
|118
|🇨🇻 Cabo Verde
|CPV
|$5,421
|119
|🇫🇲 Micronesia
|FSM
|$5,291
|120
|🇮🇩 Indonesia
|IDN
|$5,027
|121
|🇯🇴 Jordan
|JOR
|$4,903
|122
|🇻🇳 Vietnam
|VNM
|$4,806
|123
|🇳🇦 Namibia
|NAM
|$4,661
|124
|🇸🇿 Eswatini
|SWZ
|$4,613
|125
|🇹🇳 Tunisia
|TUN
|$4,528
|126
|🇧🇴 Bolivia
|BOL
|$4,525
|127
|🇲🇦 Morocco
|MAR
|$4,397
|128
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|PHL
|$4,350
|129
|🇩🇯 Djibouti
|DJI
|$4,343
|130
|🇧🇹 Bhutan
|BTN
|$4,302
|131
|🇻🇪 Venezuela
|VEN
|$4,068
|132
|🇮🇷 Iran
|IRN
|$3,897
|133
|🇸🇹 São Tomé & Príncipe
|STP
|$3,569
|134
|🇻🇺 Vanuatu
|VUT
|$3,548
|135
|🇭🇳 Honduras
|HND
|$3,519
|136
|🇺🇿 Uzbekistan
|UZB
|$3,514
|137
|🇪🇬 Egypt
|EGY
|$3,174
|138
|🇳🇮 Nicaragua
|NIC
|$3,019
|139
|🇦🇴 Angola
|AGO
|$2,884
|140
|🇮🇳 India
|IND
|$2,878
|141
|🇨🇮 Côte d'Ivoire
|CIV
|$2,872
|142
|🇰🇭 Cambodia
|KHM
|$2,870
|143
|🇰🇬 Kyrgyz Republic
|KGZ
|$2,747
|144
|🇧🇩 Bangladesh
|BGD
|$2,689
|145
|🇭🇹 Haiti
|HTI
|$2,672
|146
|🇵🇬 Papua New
Guinea
|PNG
|$2,565
|147
|🇬🇭 Ghana
|GHA
|$2,519
|148
|🇲🇷 Mauritania
|MRT
|$2,478
|149
|🇰🇪 Kenya
|KEN
|$2,468
|150
|🇰🇮 Kiribati
|KIR
|$2,414
|151
|🇸🇧 Solomon Islands
|SLB
|$2,379
|152
|🇨🇬 Congo
|COG
|$2,356
|153
|🇿🇼 Zimbabwe
|ZWE
|$2,199
|154
|🇱🇦 Laos
|LAO
|$2,096
|155
|🇬🇳 Guinea
|GIN
|$1,904
|156
|🇨🇲 Cameroon
|CMR
|$1,865
|157
|🇸🇳 Senegal
|SEN
|$1,811
|158
|🇰🇲 Comoros
|COM
|$1,702
|159
|🇧🇯 Benin
|BEN
|$1,532
|160
|🇹🇱 Timor-Leste
|TLS
|$1,491
|161
|🇳🇵 Nepal
|NPL
|$1,458
|162
|🇹🇯 Tajikistan
|TJK
|$1,432
|163
|🇺🇬 Uganda
|UGA
|$1,338
|164
|🇿🇲 Zambia
|ZMB
|$1,332
|165
|🇹🇿 Tanzania
|TZA
|$1,280
|166
|🇲🇲 Myanmar
|MMR
|$1,177
|167
|🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau
|GNB
|$1,126
|168
|🇧🇫 Burkina Faso
|BFA
|$1,107
|169
|🇱🇸 Lesotho
|LSO
|$1,098
|170
|🇪🇹 Ethiopia
|ETH
|$1,066
|171
|🇹🇬 Togo
|TGO
|$1,053
|172
|🇷🇼 Rwanda
|RWA
|$1,043
|173
|🇹🇩 Chad
|TCD
|$991
|174
|🇬🇲 Gambia
|GMB
|$988
|175
|🇲🇱 Mali
|MLI
|$936
|176
|🇸🇱 Sierra Leone
|SLE
|$916
|177
|🇱🇷 Liberia
|LBR
|$908
|178
|🇳🇬 Nigeria
|NGA
|$807
|179
|🇸🇴 Somalia
|SOM
|$766
|180
|🇳🇪 Niger
|NER
|$751
|181
|🇨🇩 DRC
|COD
|$743
|182
|🇲🇿 Mozambique
|MOZ
|$663
|183
|🇸🇩 Sudan
|SDN
|$625
|184
|🇲🇬 Madagascar
|MDG
|$595
|185
|🇲🇼 Malawi
|MWI
|$580
|186
|🇨🇫 Central
African Republic
|CAF
|$532
|187
|🇧🇮 Burundi
|BDI
|$490
|188
|🇾🇪 Yemen
|YEM
|$417
|189
|🇸🇸 South Sudan
|SSD
|$251
|N/A
|🇦🇫 Afghanistan
|AFG
|No Data
|N/A
|🇪🇷 Eritrea
|ERI
|No Data
|N/A
|🇱🇧 Lebanon
|LBN
|No Data
|N/A
|🇵🇰 Pakistan
|PAK
|No Data
|N/A
|🇱🇰 Sri Lanka
|LKA
|No Data
|N/A
|🇸🇾 Syria
|SYR
|No Data
|N/A
|🇵🇸 Palestine
|PSE
|No Data
|N/A
|🌍 World
|N/A
|$14,213
Note: Data is missing for: Afghanistan, Eritrea, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Syria, Palestine. Figures for several overseas territories are also not included.
Noticeably, many of the top spots are held by small countries with specialized financial services sectors, also known offshore financial centers.
Luxembourg (#1), Ireland (#2), Switzerland (#3), Singapore (#4), Netherlands (#11) and Hong Kong (#18) are all considered tax havens as their friendly tax laws, strict privacy rules, and strong financial sectors encourage multinational corporations to route earnings through them.
As a result, this improves their GDP a significant amount, but doesn’t reflect the resident populations productivity.
In Ireland’s case, these flows distorted GDP values so much that the government discontinued its use as a reliable statistic, preferring to measure and compare gross national income (GNI) instead.
Oil Wealth a Major Factor
Energy-rich countries also dominate the rankings. Qatar (#10), UAE (#23), and Saudi Arabia (#43) rank high due to oil exports fueling government spending and infrastructure.
Norway (#6), with a large sovereign wealth fund, is Europe’s prime example of oil wealth being reinvested.
Guyana, a newcomer at #41, has rapidly climbed the ranks following major offshore oil discoveries and production growth.
America’s Scale and Wealth
Finally, while the U.S. ranks #7 in GDP per capita, it stands out for its scale. It’s the richest country in the world by GDP per capita with a population over 10 million, highlighting its economic might.
Other populous countries, like Germany, Japan, the UK, and France all fall lower in per capita terms, despite large total economies.
High-tech industries, consumer spending, and capital markets contribute to America’s wealth profile.
Want a closer look at the American economy? Check out: America’s $19 Trillion Consumption Sector in one chart, to see where Americans spend their dollars.