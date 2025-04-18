These Are America's Oldest Companies

Did you know that over one in five U.S. companies fail in their first year?

Despite this brutal statistic, a rare few have stood the test of time, not just for decades, but for centuries.

In this infographic, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu takes a look at America’s oldest companies founded in the 1700s. For context, this timeline also includes a selection of younger companies that are widely known.

Data & Discussion

The featured companies are listed in the table below.

All of these businesses have survived economic upheavals, wars, and technological revolutions, making their longevity even more impressive.

Let’s take a closer look at some of their histories.

Jim Beam: A Legacy in American Whiskey

Founded in 1795 by Jacob Beam in Kentucky, Jim Beam is one of America’s oldest and most iconic whiskey distilleries.

Initially named Old Jake Beam Sour Mash, the brand survived Prohibition by temporarily ceasing production and then swiftly restarted in 1933—just 120 days after repeal.

In 2014, the company was acquired by Japanese distiller, Suntory, for $16 billion, leading to the formation of Beam Suntory.

Dixon Ticonderoga: The Pencil that Wrote History

Established in 1795, Dixon Ticonderoga began as a humble graphite pencil company, originally named after Fort Ticonderoga in New York.

Contrary to popular belief, the company did not invent the iconic No. 2 yellow pencil, but it popularized it in the early 20th century through widespread adoption in schools nationwide.

JPMorgan Chase: Banking Across Centuries

JPMorgan Chase, founded in 1799 as The Bank of the Manhattan Company by Aaron Burr, is among the oldest financial institutions still operating in the U.S.

The current company was created in 2000 by the merger of J.P. Morgan & Co. and Chase Manhattan Company. As of Q4 2024, it is America’s largest bank with $4 trillion in assets.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out this graphic ranking companies with the most merger and acquisition deals since 2008.