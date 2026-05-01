Three Fed Officials Explain Why They Dissented, Blasting Fed's "Easing Bias"

This morning, three Fed officials said they dissented over this week’s policy statement because it was no longer appropriate to signal the Fed’s next move was still likely to be an interest-rate cut.

“I believe the FOMC should offer a policy outlook that signals that the next rate change could be either a cut or a hike, depending on how the economy evolves,” Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari said in an essay released on Friday morning. “This could tighten financial conditions somewhat today, pushing back against a high-inflation scenario that could require an even stronger monetary policy response in the future.”

This week’s move marked the fifth dissent for Kashkari, formerly a vocal dove, who is currently one of the longest serving reserve bank president among the 12 regional leaders. His last vote against the majority of the committee was in 2020, when he opposed statement language that he saw as leaning too much toward rate hikes. In 2017, he dissented against each of the three interest rate increases that year.

In his essay, Kashkari laid out two scenarios in which the Middle East conflict could play out. If the Straight of Hormuz were to reopen fairly quickly, underlying inflation would likely be around 3% for a third straight year, pressuring consumers and perhaps the labor market as well. That would likely require the Fed to stay on hold for an extended period before lowering rates gradually, he said. If the conflict were to drag on, though, it would drive up both inflation and unemployment in the US. Given that inflation has been above the Fed’s target for five years, that could unmoor long-term inflation expectations and lead the Fed to raise interest rates in a bid to reverse that, he said. “Rate increases, potentially a series of them, could be warranted, even at the risk of further weakness to the labor market,” Kashkari said of that scenario.

Cleveland Fed president Beth Hammack also released a statement in which she said the economy has been resilient so far this year and rising oil prices add to broad-based inflationary pressures.

“Uncertainty around the economic outlook has increased in 2026 and makes the future path for monetary policy more uncertain, as well,” she said adding that "inflation pressures continue to be broad based, and rising oil prices present an additional source of inflationary pressure. Uncertainty around the economic outlook is elevated, with upside risks to inflation and downside risks to growth and employment."

As a result she sees "did not believe it was appropriate to include an easing bias around the future path for monetary policy. The current FOMC statement references language around “additional adjustments.” This forward guidance was put into the statement to signal a pause rather than an end to the easing cycle. I see this clear easing bias as no longer appropriate given the outlook."

Hammack, who has been vocal about inflationary risks, dissented in December 2024 to oppose a quarter-point rate reduction.

Completing the trio of dissenters, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, former head of the NY Fed's markets team (also known as the PPT) said in her statement she’s increasingly concerned over how long it will take to return inflation to the Fed’s 2% target. She also said the Federal Open Market Committee’s policy guidance should reflect that the risks of the next move being a rate cut or a hike are evenly balanced.

“The conflict in the Middle East raises the prospect of prolonged or repeated supply disruptions that could create further inflationary pressures,” Logan said in a statement released Friday. “It could plausibly be appropriate for the FOMC’s next rate change to be either an increase or a cut.”

It was the first dissent for Logan, who became the Dallas Fed president in 2022. Like Kashkari, she also pointed to the role of the Fed’s forward guidance in financial conditions and the economy, noting that the guidance itself is an important policy tool.

On Wednesday, Hammack, Kashkari and Logan - who have in the past expressed reservations about White House policy - supported the decision to hold interest rates steady, but opposed language in the statement that signaled the Fed was leaning toward resuming interest rate cuts.

The disagreement centered around a phrase in the statement referring to “the extent and timing of additional adjustments” to rates. Officials have kept their benchmark rate unchanged this year at a target range of 3.5% to 3.75% after three quarter-point rate reductions at the end of 2025. The language, which was left unchanged Wednesday, suggests the central bank's "bias" is to eventually resume cutting rates.

As Bloomberg notes, since January a growing number of officials have been urging their colleagues to tweak the statement to make it clear the Fed’s next policy move could possibly be a rate hike. Elevated fuel costs spurred higher by the war with Iran have raised worries that price pressures could spread and worsen already elevated inflation.

Wednesday's FOMC 8-4 vote marked the first time since 1992 that four officials dissented against a Federal Open Market Committee action. Fed Governor Stephen Miran dissented in the opposite direction, preferring to lower rates by a quarter point.

Kashkari, Logan and Hammack have all said since March that the conflict in the Middle East has added uncertainty to the economic outlook.