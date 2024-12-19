Trump Effect? US Leading Economic Indicators Positive For First Time Since Feb 2022

For the first time since February 2022, US Leading Economic Indicators was positive in November (post-election)...

Source: Bloomberg

Building Permits and Stock prices were the biggest positive contributors to the main index while ISM New Orders and the Yield Curve were still notable drags...

Source: Bloomberg

With November’s gain, the LEI no longer signals an impending recession...

"Overall, the rise in LEI is a positive sign for future economic activity in the US," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board, adding "The Conference Board currently forecasts US GDP to expand by 2.7% in 2024, but growth to slow to 2.0% in 2025.“

Trump effect?