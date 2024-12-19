print-icon
Trump Effect? US Leading Economic Indicators Positive For First Time Since Feb 2022

by Tyler Durden
For the first time since February 2022, US Leading Economic Indicators was positive in November (post-election)...

Building Permits and Stock prices were the biggest positive contributors to the main index while ISM New Orders and the Yield Curve were still notable drags...

With November’s gain, the LEI no longer signals an impending recession...

"Overall, the rise in LEI is a positive sign for future economic activity in the US," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board, adding "The Conference Board currently forecasts US GDP to expand by 2.7% in 2024, but growth to slow to 2.0% in 2025.“

Trump effect?

