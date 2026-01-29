Trump Says John Deere Will Invest $70 Million To Build Excavator Factory In North Carolina

Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

President Donald Trump announced on Jan. 27 that farm equipment maker John Deere will invest $70 million to build an excavator factory in North Carolina.

A John Deere excavator piles road salt in preparation for a winter storm at the Boston Public Works Department yard in Boston on Jan. 28, 2022. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

“It’s brand new, the best in the world. And I think it’s going to pay off very, very big,” the president said during an event in Iowa. “We don’t make them here. This is going to be the only excavator entirely made in the United States of America.”

The White House later said in a post on X that John Deere will build two new factories in the United States, including one in North Carolina that will help “move excavator production BACK to America.”

The second factory is a state-of-the-art distribution center, which will be built near Hebron, Indiana, the company said in a Jan. 27 statement. Both facilities are expected to open next year, it said.

John Deere said the North Carolina plant will manufacture excavators previously produced in Japan and will employ more than 150 workers when it opens.

The company said that it has broken ground on the Indiana project, a facility designed to streamline John Deere’s operations and ensure the timely delivery of equipment and parts. The project is expected to generate about 150 jobs, it added.

“Our investment in these new facilities underscores John Deere’s dedication to strengthening the backbone of American industry and supporting local economies,” John Deere CEO John May said. “We believe in building America, and these projects represent our intent to continue driving innovation and job creation in the United States.”

John Deere said last year that it would invest $20 billion in the United States over the next decade, calling it “a powerful signal” of its long-term commitment to building and growing domestically.

The company also made clear that it has no plans to shut down domestic manufacturing.

Texas Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller speaks to The Epoch Times in Irving, Texas, on Sept. 22, 2023. Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller welcomed the move on Jan. 27 and expressed hope that John Deere would choose Texas as the site to build its next factory.

“I applaud President Donald J. Trump for standing up for American workers and bringing manufacturing back home. John Deere’s decision to build new factories in the United States is a win for our economy, our workforce, and our national security,” Miller said in a post on Facebook.

“This is the kind of leadership that puts America first and rebuilds our industrial strength. Now let’s keep that momentum going and make sure the next one is built right here in Texas.”