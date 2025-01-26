Colombia Offers Presidential Plane To Repatriate Illegal Aliens After Trump Slaps Country With Sweeping Sanctions

Update: that may have been the fastest trade war capitulation in history:

COLOMBIA OFFERS PRESIDENTIAL PLANE TO HELP REPATRIATE DEPORTEES FROM US: CNN

🔴 #Atención | El Presidente @PetroGustavo dispone avión presidencial para el retorno digno de connacionales y liderará esfuerzos en la Asamblea Extraordinaria de la CELAC. pic.twitter.com/6ML5c8qjOp — Presidencia Colombia 🇨🇴 (@infopresidencia) January 26, 2025

Full statement translated:

* * *

For those in the market breathing repeated sighs of relief that Trump has - so far - not imposed sanctions on China or any other major country, we have some news, just wait.

Case in point: on Saturday afternoon, one day after Colombia's president Gustavo Petro refused to allow two military flights from the United States full of undocumented migrants to land on its soil, President Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that he would slap sweeping sanctions and travel bans on Colombia.

In a social media post, Trump said he has ordered an emergency 25% tariff on all Colombian goods coming into the US, which will be raised to 50% in one week.

He has also called for a travel ban and immediate visa revocations on Colombian government officials “and all Allies and Supporters” as well as visa sanctions on party members, family members and supporters of the government of President Gustavo Petro.

“Petro’s denial of these flights has jeopardized the National Security and Public Safety of the United States,” Trump said.

While the US is hardly overly reliant on Colombian exports - with the exception of cocaine whose prices are about to skyrocket - the speed and severity with which Trump unveiled his latest set of weaponized sanctions is an indication of just how ruthless and relentless Trump will be when dealing with other, much bigger trade partners.

Lastly, anyone hoping that Trump was just bluffing about tariffs on China, Europe, or NAFTA member states, is about to get a very nasty surprise.