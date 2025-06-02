US & China's Combined GDP Equals 184 Countries
The U.S. and China are in the midst of their second trade war in seven years.
Earlier this year President Trump announced an initial 34% “reciprocal” tariff rate on China, leading to a swift Chinese retaliation.
For a brief period, both crossed into 100% territory (i.e., more than the entire cost of the goods itself).
Experts cautioned that the resulting chaos could wipe off hundreds of billions from both economies and financial markets saw a swift downturn in response.
Since then, tariff rates have come down: varying between 40–50% on Chinese goods entering the U.S. and 10–30% on U.S. products entering China.
In this chart, Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao compares the combined GDP of the U.S. and China versus everyone else, using April 2025 data from the International Monetary Fund.
Ranked: Countries by GDP in 2025
The latest estimates for 2025 have America’s and China’s combined GDP at roughly $50 trillion.
Of the two, the U.S. is much larger, at about $31 trillion, with China at $19 trillion.
|Rank
|Countries
|2025 GDP
(in Millions)
|1
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|$30,507
|2
|🇨🇳 China
|$19,232
|3
|🇩🇪 Germany
|$4,745
|4
|🇮🇳 India
|$4,187
|5
|🇯🇵 Japan
|$4,186
|6
|🇬🇧 UK
|$3,839
|7
|🇫🇷 France
|$3,211
|8
|🇮🇹 Italy
|$2,423
|9
|🇨🇦 Canada
|$2,225
|10
|🇧🇷 Brazil
|$2,126
|11
|🇷🇺 Russia
|$2,076
|12
|🇪🇸 Spain
|$1,800
|13
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|$1,790
|14
|🇦🇺 Australia
|$1,772
|15
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|$1,693
|16
|🇹🇷 Türkiye
|$1,437
|17
|🇮🇩 Indonesia
|$1,430
|18
|🇳🇱 Netherlands
|$1,272
|19
|🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia
|$1,084
|20
|🇵🇱 Poland
|$980
|21
|🇨🇭 Switzerland
|$947
|22
|🇹🇼 Taiwan
|$805
|23
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|$685
|24
|🇦🇷 Argentina
|$684
|25
|🇸🇪 Sweden
|$620
|26
|🇮🇪 Ireland
|$599
|27
|🇮🇱 Israel
|$583
|28
|🇸🇬 Singapore
|$565
|29
|🇦🇪 UAE
|$549
|30
|🇹🇭 Thailand
|$546
|31
|🇦🇹 Austria
|$534
|32
|🇳🇴 Norway
|$504
|33
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|$497
|34
|🇻🇳 Vietnam
|$491
|35
|🇧🇩 Bangladesh
|$467
|36
|🇩🇰 Denmark
|$450
|37
|🇲🇾 Malaysia
|$445
|38
|🇨🇴 Colombia
|$428
|39
|🇭🇰 Hong Kong
|$424
|40
|🇿🇦 South Africa
|$410
|41
|🇷🇴 Romania
|$403
|42
|🇨🇿 Czech Republic
|$360
|43
|🇪🇬 Egypt
|$347
|44
|🇨🇱 Chile
|$344
|45
|🇮🇷 Iran
|$341
|46
|🇵🇹 Portugal
|$321
|47
|🇫🇮 Finland
|$304
|48
|🇵🇪 Peru
|$303
|49
|🇰🇿 Kazakhstan
|$301
|50
|🇩🇿 Algeria
|$269
|51
|🇬🇷 Greece
|$267
|52
|🇮🇶 Iraq
|$258
|53
|🇳🇿 New Zealand
|$249
|54
|🇭🇺 Hungary
|$237
|55
|🇶🇦 Qatar
|$223
|56
|🇺🇦 Ukraine
|$206
|57
|🇳🇬 Nigeria
|$188
|58
|🇲🇦 Morocco
|$166
|59
|🇰🇼 Kuwait
|$153
|60
|🇸🇰 Slovak Republic
|$147
|61
|🇺🇿 Uzbekistan
|$132
|62
|🇰🇪 Kenya
|$132
|63
|🇩🇴 Dominican Republic
|$128
|64
|🇪🇨 Ecuador
|$126
|65
|🇵🇷 Puerto Rico
|$123
|66
|🇬🇹 Guatemala
|$121
|67
|🇪🇹 Ethiopia
|$117
|68
|🇧🇬 Bulgaria
|$117
|69
|🇦🇴 Angola
|$113
|70
|🇻🇪 Venezuela
|$109
|71
|🇴🇲 Oman
|$104
|72
|🇨🇷 Costa Rica
|$103
|73
|🇭🇷 Croatia
|$99
|74
|🇱🇺 Luxembourg
|$97
|75
|🇨🇮 Côte d'Ivoire
|$94
|76
|🇷🇸 Serbia
|$93
|77
|🇵🇦 Panama
|$92
|78
|🇱🇹 Lithuania
|$89
|79
|🇹🇲 Turkmenistan
|$89
|80
|🇬🇭 Ghana
|$88
|81
|🇹🇿 Tanzania
|$86
|82
|🇺🇾 Uruguay
|$80
|83
|🇨🇩 DRC
|$79
|84
|🇦🇿 Azerbaijan
|$79
|85
|🇸🇮 Slovenia
|$75
|86
|🇧🇾 Belarus
|$72
|87
|🇲🇲 Myanmar
|$65
|88
|🇺🇬 Uganda
|$64
|89
|🇧🇴 Bolivia
|$56
|90
|🇹🇳 Tunisia
|$56
|91
|🇯🇴 Jordan
|$56
|92
|🇨🇲 Cameroon
|$56
|93
|🇲🇴 Macao
|$53
|94
|🇰🇭 Cambodia
|$50
|95
|🇧🇭 Bahrain
|$48
|96
|🇱🇾 Libya
|$47
|97
|🇳🇵 Nepal
|$46
|98
|🇱🇻 Latvia
|$46
|99
|🇵🇾 Paraguay
|$45
|100
|🇪🇪 Estonia
|$45
|101
|🇨🇾 Cyprus
|$39
|102
|🇭🇳 Honduras
|$38
|103
|🇿🇼 Zimbabwe
|$38
|104
|🇸🇻 El Salvador
|$37
|105
|🇬🇪 Georgia
|$35
|106
|🇮🇸 Iceland
|$35
|107
|🇸🇳 Senegal
|$35
|108
|🇭🇹 Haiti
|$34
|109
|🇵🇬 Papua New
Guinea
|$33
|110
|🇸🇩 Sudan
|$32
|111
|🇬🇳 Guinea
|$30
|112
|🇿🇲 Zambia
|$29
|113
|🇧🇦 Bosnia &
Herzegovina
|$29
|114
|🇦🇱 Albania
|$28
|115
|🇧🇫 Burkina Faso
|$27
|116
|🇹🇹 Trinidad
& Tobago
|$26
|117
|🇦🇲 Armenia
|$26
|118
|🇬🇾 Guyana
|$26
|119
|🇲🇳 Mongolia
|$26
|120
|🇲🇹 Malta
|$26
|121
|🇲🇿 Mozambique
|$24
|122
|🇲🇱 Mali
|$23
|123
|🇧🇯 Benin
|$22
|124
|🇳🇪 Niger
|$22
|125
|🇯🇲 Jamaica
|$21
|126
|🇳🇮 Nicaragua
|$21
|127
|🇬🇦 Gabon
|$20
|128
|🇰🇬 Kyrgyz
Republic
|$20
|129
|🇲🇩 Moldova
|$19
|130
|🇧🇼 Botswana
|$19
|131
|🇹🇩 Chad
|$19
|132
|🇲🇬 Madagascar
|$19
|133
|🇲🇰 North Macedonia
|$18
|134
|🇾🇪 Yemen
|$17
|135
|🇱🇦 Laos
|$16
|136
|🇧🇳 Brunei
|$16
|137
|🇲🇺 Mauritius
|$15
|138
|🇨🇬 Congo
|$15
|139
|🇧🇸 The Bahamas
|$15
|140
|🇹🇯 Tajikistan
|$15
|141
|🇷🇼 Rwanda
|$15
|142
|🇳🇦 Namibia
|$14
|143
|🇲🇼 Malawi
|$14
|144
|🇸🇴 Somalia
|$13
|145
|🇬🇶 Equatorial
Guinea
|$13
|146
|🇲🇷 Mauritania
|$11
|147
|🇽🇰 Kosovo
|$11
|148
|🇹🇬 Togo
|$10
|149
|🇲🇪 Montenegro
|$9
|150
|🇸🇱 Sierra Leone
|$8
|151
|🇧🇧 Barbados
|$8
|152
|🇲🇻 Maldives
|$7
|153
|🇧🇮 Burundi
|$7
|154
|🇫🇯 Fiji
|$6
|155
|🇸🇿 Eswatini
|$5
|156
|🇱🇷 Liberia
|$5
|157
|🇩🇯 Djibouti
|$5
|158
|🇸🇷 Suriname
|$5
|159
|🇦🇼 Aruba
|$4
|160
|🇦🇩 Andorra
|$4
|161
|🇸🇸 South Sudan
|$4
|162
|🇧🇿 Belize
|$4
|163
|🇧🇹 Bhutan
|$3
|164
|🇨🇫 Central African
Republic
|$3
|165
|🇨🇻 Cabo Verde
|$3
|166
|🇬🇲 The Gambia
|$3
|167
|🇱🇨 Saint Lucia
|$3
|168
|🇱🇸 Lesotho
|$2
|169
|🇦🇬 Antigua
& Barbuda
|$2
|170
|🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau
|$2
|171
|🇸🇨 Seychelles
|$2
|172
|🇹🇱 Timor-Leste
|$2
|173
|🇸🇲 San Marino
|$2
|174
|🇸🇧 Solomon Islands
|$2
|175
|🇰🇲 Comoros
|$2
|176
|🇬🇩 Grenada
|$1
|177
|🇻🇺 Vanuatu
|$1
|178
|🇻🇨 Saint Vincent
& the Grenadines
|$1
|179
|🇼🇸 Samoa
|$1
|180
|🇰🇳 Saint Kitts
& Nevis
|$1
|181
|🇸🇹 São Tomé
& Príncipe
|$1
|182
|🇩🇲 Dominica
|$1
|183
|🇹🇴 Tonga
|$1
|184
|🇫🇲 Micronesia
|$1
|185
|🇵🇼 Palau
|$0.3
|186
|🇰🇮 Kiribati
|$0.3
|187
|🇲🇭 Marshall Islands
|$0.3
|188
|🇳🇷 Nauru
|$0.2
|189
|🇹🇻 Tuvalu
|$0.1
Note: Data missing for Afghanistan, Eritrea, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Syria, and Palestine.
If we skip the next three economies—Germany, India, and Japan—then the entire rest of the world (184 countries), also has an economic output of around $50 trillion.
Which means that despite the rise of regional trade, there is no escaping one of the two economic giants.
|Groups
|2025 GDP
(in Millions)
|🇺🇸 U.S. & 🇨🇳 China
|$49,739
|🌐 184 Countries
|$50,381
|🇩🇪 Germany, 🇮🇳 India, 🇯🇵 Japan
|$13,118
Note: Figures are rounded to the closest trillion in the visualization. China’s figures do not include Hong Kong or Macao.
The U.S. is the world’s largest importer of consumer goods, and China is the largest exporter. Most of the world picks one of these two as their largest trading partner.
So even when countries might not enjoy the geopolitics of both countries, their economic might effectively makes them the loudest voice in the room.
Want more fun comparison maps? Check out: Germany’s Economy Equals 22 Other European Countries Combined for regional-specific breakdowns.