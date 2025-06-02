print-icon
US & China's Combined GDP Equals 184 Countries

by Tyler Durden
The U.S. and China are in the midst of their second trade war in seven years.

Earlier this year President Trump announced an initial 34% “reciprocal” tariff rate on China, leading to a swift Chinese retaliation.

For a brief period, both crossed into 100% territory (i.e., more than the entire cost of the goods itself).

Experts cautioned that the resulting chaos could wipe off hundreds of billions from both economies and financial markets saw a swift downturn in response.

Since then, tariff rates have come down: varying between 40–50% on Chinese goods entering the U.S. and 10–30% on U.S. products entering China.

In this chart, Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao compares the combined GDP of the U.S. and China versus everyone else, using April 2025 data from the International Monetary Fund.

Ranked: Countries by GDP in 2025

The latest estimates for 2025 have America’s and China’s combined GDP at roughly $50 trillion.

Of the two, the U.S. is much larger, at about $31 trillion, with China at $19 trillion.

RankCountries2025 GDP
(in Millions)
1🇺🇸 U.S.$30,507
2🇨🇳 China$19,232
3🇩🇪 Germany$4,745
4🇮🇳 India$4,187
5🇯🇵 Japan$4,186
6🇬🇧 UK$3,839
7🇫🇷 France$3,211
8🇮🇹 Italy$2,423
9🇨🇦 Canada$2,225
10🇧🇷 Brazil$2,126
11🇷🇺 Russia$2,076
12🇪🇸 Spain$1,800
13🇰🇷 South Korea$1,790
14🇦🇺 Australia$1,772
15🇲🇽 Mexico$1,693
16🇹🇷 Türkiye$1,437
17🇮🇩 Indonesia$1,430
18🇳🇱 Netherlands$1,272
19🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia$1,084
20🇵🇱 Poland$980
21🇨🇭 Switzerland$947
22🇹🇼 Taiwan$805
23🇧🇪 Belgium$685
24🇦🇷 Argentina$684
25🇸🇪 Sweden$620
26🇮🇪 Ireland$599
27🇮🇱 Israel$583
28🇸🇬 Singapore$565
29🇦🇪 UAE$549
30🇹🇭 Thailand$546
31🇦🇹 Austria$534
32🇳🇴 Norway$504
33🇵🇭 Philippines$497
34🇻🇳 Vietnam$491
35🇧🇩 Bangladesh$467
36🇩🇰 Denmark$450
37🇲🇾 Malaysia$445
38🇨🇴 Colombia$428
39🇭🇰 Hong Kong$424
40🇿🇦 South Africa$410
41🇷🇴 Romania$403
42🇨🇿 Czech Republic$360
43🇪🇬 Egypt$347
44🇨🇱 Chile$344
45🇮🇷 Iran$341
46🇵🇹 Portugal$321
47🇫🇮 Finland$304
48🇵🇪 Peru$303
49🇰🇿 Kazakhstan$301
50🇩🇿 Algeria$269
51🇬🇷 Greece$267
52🇮🇶 Iraq$258
53🇳🇿 New Zealand$249
54🇭🇺 Hungary$237
55🇶🇦 Qatar$223
56🇺🇦 Ukraine$206
57🇳🇬 Nigeria$188
58🇲🇦 Morocco$166
59🇰🇼 Kuwait$153
60🇸🇰 Slovak Republic$147
61🇺🇿 Uzbekistan$132
62🇰🇪 Kenya$132
63🇩🇴 Dominican Republic$128
64🇪🇨 Ecuador$126
65🇵🇷 Puerto Rico$123
66🇬🇹 Guatemala$121
67🇪🇹 Ethiopia$117
68🇧🇬 Bulgaria$117
69🇦🇴 Angola$113
70🇻🇪 Venezuela$109
71🇴🇲 Oman$104
72🇨🇷 Costa Rica$103
73🇭🇷 Croatia$99
74🇱🇺 Luxembourg$97
75🇨🇮 Côte d'Ivoire$94
76🇷🇸 Serbia$93
77🇵🇦 Panama$92
78🇱🇹 Lithuania$89
79🇹🇲 Turkmenistan$89
80🇬🇭 Ghana$88
81🇹🇿 Tanzania$86
82🇺🇾 Uruguay$80
83🇨🇩 DRC$79
84🇦🇿 Azerbaijan$79
85🇸🇮 Slovenia$75
86🇧🇾 Belarus$72
87🇲🇲 Myanmar$65
88🇺🇬 Uganda$64
89🇧🇴 Bolivia$56
90🇹🇳 Tunisia$56
91🇯🇴 Jordan$56
92🇨🇲 Cameroon$56
93🇲🇴 Macao$53
94🇰🇭 Cambodia$50
95🇧🇭 Bahrain$48
96🇱🇾 Libya$47
97🇳🇵 Nepal$46
98🇱🇻 Latvia$46
99🇵🇾 Paraguay$45
100🇪🇪 Estonia$45
101🇨🇾 Cyprus$39
102🇭🇳 Honduras$38
103🇿🇼 Zimbabwe$38
104🇸🇻 El Salvador$37
105🇬🇪 Georgia$35
106🇮🇸 Iceland$35
107🇸🇳 Senegal$35
108🇭🇹 Haiti$34
109🇵🇬 Papua New
Guinea		$33
110🇸🇩 Sudan$32
111🇬🇳 Guinea$30
112🇿🇲 Zambia$29
113🇧🇦 Bosnia &
Herzegovina		$29
114🇦🇱 Albania$28
115🇧🇫 Burkina Faso$27
116🇹🇹 Trinidad
& Tobago		$26
117🇦🇲 Armenia$26
118🇬🇾 Guyana$26
119🇲🇳 Mongolia$26
120🇲🇹 Malta$26
121🇲🇿 Mozambique$24
122🇲🇱 Mali$23
123🇧🇯 Benin$22
124🇳🇪 Niger$22
125🇯🇲 Jamaica$21
126🇳🇮 Nicaragua$21
127🇬🇦 Gabon$20
128🇰🇬 Kyrgyz
Republic		$20
129🇲🇩 Moldova$19
130🇧🇼 Botswana$19
131🇹🇩 Chad$19
132🇲🇬 Madagascar$19
133🇲🇰 North Macedonia$18
134🇾🇪 Yemen$17
135🇱🇦 Laos$16
136🇧🇳 Brunei$16
137🇲🇺 Mauritius$15
138🇨🇬 Congo$15
139🇧🇸 The Bahamas$15
140🇹🇯 Tajikistan$15
141🇷🇼 Rwanda$15
142🇳🇦 Namibia$14
143🇲🇼 Malawi$14
144🇸🇴 Somalia$13
145🇬🇶 Equatorial
Guinea		$13
146🇲🇷 Mauritania$11
147🇽🇰 Kosovo$11
148🇹🇬 Togo$10
149🇲🇪 Montenegro$9
150🇸🇱 Sierra Leone$8
151🇧🇧 Barbados$8
152🇲🇻 Maldives$7
153🇧🇮 Burundi$7
154🇫🇯 Fiji$6
155🇸🇿 Eswatini$5
156🇱🇷 Liberia$5
157🇩🇯 Djibouti$5
158🇸🇷 Suriname$5
159🇦🇼 Aruba$4
160🇦🇩 Andorra$4
161🇸🇸 South Sudan$4
162🇧🇿 Belize$4
163🇧🇹 Bhutan$3
164🇨🇫 Central African
Republic		$3
165🇨🇻 Cabo Verde$3
166🇬🇲 The Gambia$3
167🇱🇨 Saint Lucia$3
168🇱🇸 Lesotho$2
169🇦🇬 Antigua
& Barbuda		$2
170🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau$2
171🇸🇨 Seychelles$2
172🇹🇱 Timor-Leste$2
173🇸🇲 San Marino$2
174🇸🇧 Solomon Islands$2
175🇰🇲 Comoros$2
176🇬🇩 Grenada$1
177🇻🇺 Vanuatu$1
178🇻🇨 Saint Vincent
& the Grenadines		$1
179🇼🇸 Samoa$1
180🇰🇳 Saint Kitts
& Nevis		$1
181🇸🇹 São Tomé
& Príncipe		$1
182🇩🇲 Dominica$1
183🇹🇴 Tonga$1
184🇫🇲 Micronesia$1
185🇵🇼 Palau$0.3
186🇰🇮 Kiribati$0.3
187🇲🇭 Marshall Islands$0.3
188🇳🇷 Nauru$0.2
189🇹🇻 Tuvalu$0.1

Note: Data missing for Afghanistan, Eritrea, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Syria, and Palestine.

If we skip the next three economies—Germany, India, and Japan—then the entire rest of the world (184 countries), also has an economic output of around $50 trillion.

Which means that despite the rise of regional trade, there is no escaping one of the two economic giants.

Groups2025 GDP
(in Millions)
🇺🇸 U.S. & 🇨🇳 China$49,739
🌐 184 Countries$50,381
🇩🇪 Germany, 🇮🇳 India, 🇯🇵 Japan$13,118

Note: Figures are rounded to the closest trillion in the visualization. China’s figures do not include Hong Kong or Macao.

The U.S. is the world’s largest importer of consumer goods, and China is the largest exporter. Most of the world picks one of these two as their largest trading partner.

So even when countries might not enjoy the geopolitics of both countries, their economic might effectively makes them the loudest voice in the room.

