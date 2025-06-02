US & China's Combined GDP Equals 184 Countries

The U.S. and China are in the midst of their second trade war in seven years.

Earlier this year President Trump announced an initial 34% “reciprocal” tariff rate on China, leading to a swift Chinese retaliation.

For a brief period, both crossed into 100% territory (i.e., more than the entire cost of the goods itself).

Experts cautioned that the resulting chaos could wipe off hundreds of billions from both economies and financial markets saw a swift downturn in response.

Since then, tariff rates have come down: varying between 40–50% on Chinese goods entering the U.S. and 10–30% on U.S. products entering China.

In this chart, Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao compares the combined GDP of the U.S. and China versus everyone else, using April 2025 data from the International Monetary Fund.

Ranked: Countries by GDP in 2025

The latest estimates for 2025 have America’s and China’s combined GDP at roughly $50 trillion.

Of the two, the U.S. is much larger, at about $31 trillion, with China at $19 trillion.

Rank Countries 2025 GDP

(in Millions) 1 🇺🇸 U.S. $30,507 2 🇨🇳 China $19,232 3 🇩🇪 Germany $4,745 4 🇮🇳 India $4,187 5 🇯🇵 Japan $4,186 6 🇬🇧 UK $3,839 7 🇫🇷 France $3,211 8 🇮🇹 Italy $2,423 9 🇨🇦 Canada $2,225 10 🇧🇷 Brazil $2,126 11 🇷🇺 Russia $2,076 12 🇪🇸 Spain $1,800 13 🇰🇷 South Korea $1,790 14 🇦🇺 Australia $1,772 15 🇲🇽 Mexico $1,693 16 🇹🇷 Türkiye $1,437 17 🇮🇩 Indonesia $1,430 18 🇳🇱 Netherlands $1,272 19 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia $1,084 20 🇵🇱 Poland $980 21 🇨🇭 Switzerland $947 22 🇹🇼 Taiwan $805 23 🇧🇪 Belgium $685 24 🇦🇷 Argentina $684 25 🇸🇪 Sweden $620 26 🇮🇪 Ireland $599 27 🇮🇱 Israel $583 28 🇸🇬 Singapore $565 29 🇦🇪 UAE $549 30 🇹🇭 Thailand $546 31 🇦🇹 Austria $534 32 🇳🇴 Norway $504 33 🇵🇭 Philippines $497 34 🇻🇳 Vietnam $491 35 🇧🇩 Bangladesh $467 36 🇩🇰 Denmark $450 37 🇲🇾 Malaysia $445 38 🇨🇴 Colombia $428 39 🇭🇰 Hong Kong $424 40 🇿🇦 South Africa $410 41 🇷🇴 Romania $403 42 🇨🇿 Czech Republic $360 43 🇪🇬 Egypt $347 44 🇨🇱 Chile $344 45 🇮🇷 Iran $341 46 🇵🇹 Portugal $321 47 🇫🇮 Finland $304 48 🇵🇪 Peru $303 49 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan $301 50 🇩🇿 Algeria $269 51 🇬🇷 Greece $267 52 🇮🇶 Iraq $258 53 🇳🇿 New Zealand $249 54 🇭🇺 Hungary $237 55 🇶🇦 Qatar $223 56 🇺🇦 Ukraine $206 57 🇳🇬 Nigeria $188 58 🇲🇦 Morocco $166 59 🇰🇼 Kuwait $153 60 🇸🇰 Slovak Republic $147 61 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan $132 62 🇰🇪 Kenya $132 63 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic $128 64 🇪🇨 Ecuador $126 65 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico $123 66 🇬🇹 Guatemala $121 67 🇪🇹 Ethiopia $117 68 🇧🇬 Bulgaria $117 69 🇦🇴 Angola $113 70 🇻🇪 Venezuela $109 71 🇴🇲 Oman $104 72 🇨🇷 Costa Rica $103 73 🇭🇷 Croatia $99 74 🇱🇺 Luxembourg $97 75 🇨🇮 Côte d'Ivoire $94 76 🇷🇸 Serbia $93 77 🇵🇦 Panama $92 78 🇱🇹 Lithuania $89 79 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan $89 80 🇬🇭 Ghana $88 81 🇹🇿 Tanzania $86 82 🇺🇾 Uruguay $80 83 🇨🇩 DRC $79 84 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan $79 85 🇸🇮 Slovenia $75 86 🇧🇾 Belarus $72 87 🇲🇲 Myanmar $65 88 🇺🇬 Uganda $64 89 🇧🇴 Bolivia $56 90 🇹🇳 Tunisia $56 91 🇯🇴 Jordan $56 92 🇨🇲 Cameroon $56 93 🇲🇴 Macao $53 94 🇰🇭 Cambodia $50 95 🇧🇭 Bahrain $48 96 🇱🇾 Libya $47 97 🇳🇵 Nepal $46 98 🇱🇻 Latvia $46 99 🇵🇾 Paraguay $45 100 🇪🇪 Estonia $45 101 🇨🇾 Cyprus $39 102 🇭🇳 Honduras $38 103 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe $38 104 🇸🇻 El Salvador $37 105 🇬🇪 Georgia $35 106 🇮🇸 Iceland $35 107 🇸🇳 Senegal $35 108 🇭🇹 Haiti $34 109 🇵🇬 Papua New

Guinea $33 110 🇸🇩 Sudan $32 111 🇬🇳 Guinea $30 112 🇿🇲 Zambia $29 113 🇧🇦 Bosnia &

Herzegovina $29 114 🇦🇱 Albania $28 115 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso $27 116 🇹🇹 Trinidad

& Tobago $26 117 🇦🇲 Armenia $26 118 🇬🇾 Guyana $26 119 🇲🇳 Mongolia $26 120 🇲🇹 Malta $26 121 🇲🇿 Mozambique $24 122 🇲🇱 Mali $23 123 🇧🇯 Benin $22 124 🇳🇪 Niger $22 125 🇯🇲 Jamaica $21 126 🇳🇮 Nicaragua $21 127 🇬🇦 Gabon $20 128 🇰🇬 Kyrgyz

Republic $20 129 🇲🇩 Moldova $19 130 🇧🇼 Botswana $19 131 🇹🇩 Chad $19 132 🇲🇬 Madagascar $19 133 🇲🇰 North Macedonia $18 134 🇾🇪 Yemen $17 135 🇱🇦 Laos $16 136 🇧🇳 Brunei $16 137 🇲🇺 Mauritius $15 138 🇨🇬 Congo $15 139 🇧🇸 The Bahamas $15 140 🇹🇯 Tajikistan $15 141 🇷🇼 Rwanda $15 142 🇳🇦 Namibia $14 143 🇲🇼 Malawi $14 144 🇸🇴 Somalia $13 145 🇬🇶 Equatorial

Guinea $13 146 🇲🇷 Mauritania $11 147 🇽🇰 Kosovo $11 148 🇹🇬 Togo $10 149 🇲🇪 Montenegro $9 150 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone $8 151 🇧🇧 Barbados $8 152 🇲🇻 Maldives $7 153 🇧🇮 Burundi $7 154 🇫🇯 Fiji $6 155 🇸🇿 Eswatini $5 156 🇱🇷 Liberia $5 157 🇩🇯 Djibouti $5 158 🇸🇷 Suriname $5 159 🇦🇼 Aruba $4 160 🇦🇩 Andorra $4 161 🇸🇸 South Sudan $4 162 🇧🇿 Belize $4 163 🇧🇹 Bhutan $3 164 🇨🇫 Central African

Republic $3 165 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde $3 166 🇬🇲 The Gambia $3 167 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia $3 168 🇱🇸 Lesotho $2 169 🇦🇬 Antigua

& Barbuda $2 170 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau $2 171 🇸🇨 Seychelles $2 172 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste $2 173 🇸🇲 San Marino $2 174 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands $2 175 🇰🇲 Comoros $2 176 🇬🇩 Grenada $1 177 🇻🇺 Vanuatu $1 178 🇻🇨 Saint Vincent

& the Grenadines $1 179 🇼🇸 Samoa $1 180 🇰🇳 Saint Kitts

& Nevis $1 181 🇸🇹 São Tomé

& Príncipe $1 182 🇩🇲 Dominica $1 183 🇹🇴 Tonga $1 184 🇫🇲 Micronesia $1 185 🇵🇼 Palau $0.3 186 🇰🇮 Kiribati $0.3 187 🇲🇭 Marshall Islands $0.3 188 🇳🇷 Nauru $0.2 189 🇹🇻 Tuvalu $0.1

Note: Data missing for Afghanistan, Eritrea, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Syria, and Palestine.

If we skip the next three economies—Germany, India, and Japan—then the entire rest of the world (184 countries), also has an economic output of around $50 trillion.

Which means that despite the rise of regional trade, there is no escaping one of the two economic giants.

Groups 2025 GDP

(in Millions) 🇺🇸 U.S. & 🇨🇳 China $49,739 🌐 184 Countries $50,381 🇩🇪 Germany, 🇮🇳 India, 🇯🇵 Japan $13,118

Note: Figures are rounded to the closest trillion in the visualization. China’s figures do not include Hong Kong or Macao.

The U.S. is the world’s largest importer of consumer goods, and China is the largest exporter. Most of the world picks one of these two as their largest trading partner.

So even when countries might not enjoy the geopolitics of both countries, their economic might effectively makes them the loudest voice in the room.

