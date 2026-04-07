US Core Durable Goods Orders Surge For 11th Straight Month

After recent string 'soft' survey data, this morning we get some 'hard' data and it's mixed...ish...

Preliminary headline durable goods orders for February fell 1.4% MoM (worse than the -1.2% MoM exp). That is the third monthly decline in a row (the first 3-month decline since Nov 2019)

Source: Bloomberg

The monthly decline of the headline print largely reflected a decline in orders for aircraft.

Boeing said it received fewer orders for its planes in February than a month earlier.

On the other hand, core durable goods orders (prelim for Feb) rose 0.8% MoM (better than expected)...

Source: Bloomberg

That is the eleventh straight month of gains, pulling core orders up 5.97% YoY - the most since Aug 2022.

Bookings for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a proxy for investment in equipment, increased 0.6% MoM after a downwardly revised 0.4% decline a month earlier.

Finally, shipments figures (which actually plug into GDP) were comfortably stronger than expected (+0.9% in February versus +0.4% forecast), which suggests upside risks to Q1 forecasts.

It remains to be seen, however, how the war impacted demand for capital goods.