US Factory Orders Surge Near Record Highs In Feb (Ignoring 'Soft' Data Slump)

Despite all the 'soft' data slumping and legacy media narrative creation that a recession is imminent, US Factory Orders (hard data) surged for the second month in a row (beating expectations). Headline factory orders rose 0.6% MoM (+0.5% MoM exp) in March and February's 1.7% MoM jump was revised up to +1.8% MoM. This left Factory Orders up 2.5% YoY...

Core Factory Orders (excluding the more volatile Transportation sector) rose 0.4% MoM - accelerating on a MoM basis for the sixth straight month...

Finally, February's rise lifted US Factory Orders very close to record highs...

So much for the 'soft' data-driven recession talk?

