US Factory Orders Surged In November

While sentiment is sagging to multi-year lows, 'hard' data is pushing growth forecasts higher (GDPNOW) and holding stocks at record highs.

This morning we get a fresh glimpse at America's manufacturing segment - hard data - with US Factory Orders (admittedly for November) surging 2.7% MoM (significantly better than the +1.6% MoM expected), bouncing strongly from the 1.3% MoM decline in October.

This dragged orders up 5.4% year-over-year...

Source: Bloomberg

This was the biggest monthly advance since May 2025.

Core Orders (ex transportation) rose 0.2% MoM, also rebounding from a 0.1% MoM decline in October...

Source: Bloomberg

The final print for Durable Goods Orders were all in line with the flash prints.

Of course, this data remains significantly stale (and we face the possibility of another government shutdown to screw things up again), but overall, the trend is your friend (and supported by strong jobless claims data).