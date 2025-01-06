US Factory Orders Tumbled In November

US Factory Orders tumbled 0.4% MoM in November (from an upwardly revised +0.5% MoM change in October), dragging orders down 1.9% YoY (the worst since June)...

Source: Bloomberg

Additionally, the final durable goods orders print tumbled 1.2% MoM (drastically worse than the 0.4% decline expected) with core Durables (ex-Transports) falling 0.2% MoM in November. The headline MoM drop dragged the YoY change in Durable Goods Orders down 6.4% YoY - the second worst since COVID lockdowns...

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, what the f**k is going on here? 'Hard' manufacturing orders data is completely decoupled from 'soft' manufacturing survey data...

Source: Bloomberg

Will wee see the 'hard' data "ADJUSTED" back from Biden's un-reality now that Trump is in office?