US Industrial Production Dipped From Record High In March

US Industrial Production dipped in March from record highs...

Source: Bloomberg

The headline industrial production fell 0.3% MoM (slightly worse than the 0.2% decline expected (after February's jump was revised higher to +0.8% MoM)...

Source: Bloomberg

But, US Manufacturing rose 0.3% MoM - its 5th straight monthly rise...

Source: Bloomberg

Output at utilities declined on warmer weather, while mining and energy extraction rose.

Capacity Utilization also dropped after three straight months of improvement...

Source: Bloomberg

Is Trump's dream of re-shoring of manufacturing about to take us to the moon?