US Industrial Production Rises At Strongest Annual Rate Since Apr 2022

Following the much-stronger-than-expected GDP print, US Industrial Production also surprised to the upside, rising 0.2% MoM in November and pulling the YoY change up to 2.52% - the strongest annual growth since April 2022...

Source: Bloomberg

US Manufacturing output was unchanged in November, but better than the 0.4% MoM decline in October, as Motor Vehicles & Parts fell 5.1% MoM while Utilities jumped 2.6% MoM.

Capacity Utilization limped lower to 75.9% (from an upwardly revised 76.0%), but remains off the Nov 2024 lows...

Source: Bloomberg

So a mixed bag with output up strongly as capacity utilization slides...

Source: Bloomberg

... does that signal the productivity boost everyone has been waiting for?