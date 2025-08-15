US Industrial Production Rises At Strongest Annual Rate Since Jan 2023
US Industrial Production dipped 0.1% MoM in July, but thanks to an upwardly revised 0.4% MoM rise in June, the YoY rise in Industrial Production was +1.43% - the biggest YoY jump since Jan 2023...
Source: Bloomberg
Drilling down, we see Manufacturing was -0.1% MoM in July (slightly weaker than the 0.0% exp), but again thanks to the upward revisions, YoY Manufacturing rose 1.4% - the most since Oct 2022...
Source: Bloomberg
Finally, Capacity Utilization dipped back down in July, back tow its overall trend of the last 3 years
Source: Bloomberg
Given the string annual pace of growth in manufacturing and production, it seems the tariff terror hasn't struck quite yet...