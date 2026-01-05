US Manufacturing Sector Ends 2026 At Weakest In Over A Year

The US Manufacturing sector ended 2026 on a down-note as yet another 'soft' survey data disappointed with ISM reporting at 47.9 (below the 48.4 expected) - the 10th consecutive month below 50 (contraction)...

Source: Bloomberg

Despite strong 'hard' data, that is the weakest print for ISM Manufacturing since Oct 2024.

The decline in the measure reflected producers drawing down their raw materials inventories at the fastest rate since October 2024. That indicates many firms are relying on existing stockpiles to satisfy tepid demand.

Plus, materials costs remain elevated.

The ISM prices-paid index, which held at 58.5 last month, is 6 points higher than it was at the end of 2024.

New orders contracted for a fourth month and export bookings remained weak, based on the ISM data. Headcount shrank for an eleventh straight month, albeit at a slower pace, amid modest production growth.

The ISM's gauge of imports shrank to a seven-month low, while supplier delivery times slowed and order backlogs continued to shrink.

Respondents remain focused on the 't' word...

“Morale is very low across manufacturing in general. The cost of living is very high, and component costs are increasing with folks citing tariffs and other price increases. It’s cold in our area of the country, absenteeism is worse around the holidays, and sales were lower than we expected for November. So, things look a bit bleak overall.” [Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components] “2025 revenue was down 17 percent due to tariffs. The lost revenue has inhibited our ability to offer bonuses to employees or create and hire for new positions.” [Miscellaneous Manufacturing] “Things are quieter regarding tariffs, but prices for all products remain higher. Our costs have increased, so we have increased prices for our customers to compensate. Margins have deteriorated, as full pass through (of cost increases) is not possible.” [Computer & Electronic Products] "Winding up the year with mixed results. It has not been a great year. We have had some success holding the line on costs; however, real consumer spending is down and tariffs are ultimately to blame. I hope for some return to free trade, which is what consumers have ‘voted for’ with their spending." [Chemical Products] "Trough conditions continue: depressed business activity, some seasonal but largely impacted by customer issues due to interest rates, tariffs, low oil commodity pricing and limited housing starts." [Machinery]

But looking ahead, abating tariff uncertainty and the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act are anticipated to offer a tailwind to capital expenditures this year.

Will the soft data catch up to the hard data? Or vice versa?