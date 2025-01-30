US Pending Home Sales Plunged In December

Following unexpected surges in new- and existing-home-sales, pending home sales in the US plunged 5.5% MoM in December (vs 0.0% exp and below all estimates), dragging the total sales down 2.9% YoY (vs +4.2% exp)...

That was the first MoM decline since July.

This pushed the total pending home sales index back down near record lows...

This is the lowest December print since records began (in 2000)...

It's not the economy, it's affordability, stupid!

“Contract activity fell more sharply in the high-priced regions of the Northeast and West, where elevated mortgage rates have appreciably cut affordability,” Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said in a statement. “It is unclear if heavier-than-usual winter precipitation impacted the timing of purchases.”

In fact, sales fell across all regions:

Northeast fell 8.1% m/m; Nov. fell 1.3%

Midwest fell 4.9% m/m; Nov. rose 0.4%

South fell 2.7% m/m; Nov. rose 3.7%

West fell 10.3% m/m; Nov. rose 0.5%

Last month’s signings figures don’t bode well for the new year after 2024 marked the worst year in the home resale market since 1995 as pending-homes sales tend to be a leading indicator for previously owned homes, as houses typically go under contract a month or two before they’re sold.