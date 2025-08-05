US Trade Deficit Shrinks To 2-Year Lows

The US trade deficit narrowed in June to the tightest since September 2023 as companies scaled back on imports after a massive tariff-front-running surge earlier in the year.

The goods and services trade gap shrank 16% from the prior month to $60.2 billion (slightly better - smaller - than the $61 billion expected)...

Source: Bloomberg

The value of imports fell 3.7% MoM while exports contracted by 0.5% MoM...

Total imports fell to their lowest since March 2024 while exports dropped to their lowest since January 2025...

Gold imports plunged to their lowest since 2019...

Finally, we note that China trade has been wild!!

*US JUNE GOODS EXPORTS TO CHINA RISE 45.4% M/M

*US JUNE GOODS IMPORTS FROM CHINA FALL 6.9% M/M

Which together make for the smallest trade deficit with China since February 2004...

As a reminder, these figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.