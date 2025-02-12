Visualizing The European Union's $19 Trillion Economy

The European Union, a political and economic bloc of 27 member countries, has faced uneven growth in recent years, with its largest economies experiencing stagnation or mild contractions.

Despite recent challenges, the EU continues to be a significant global economic force, underpinned by its strong industrial base, developed financial sector, and extensive trade relationships, though its overall influence is subject to increasing competition.

This graphic visualizes the GDP the European Union's 27 member countries in U.S dollars. Data is for 2024.

Data comes from the International Monetary Fund.

Europe’s Economic Giants Hold Their Ground

Below, we show each EU country’s GDP in 2024 and their share of EU’s total GDP.

Rank Country 2024 GDP (USD) Share of EU Economy 1 🇩🇪 Germany 4.7T 24.3% 2 🇫🇷 France 3.2T 16.4% 3 🇮🇹 Italy 2.4T 12.2% 4 🇪🇸 Spain 1.7T 8.9% 5 🇳🇱 Netherlands 1.2T 6.3% 6 🇵🇱 Poland 863B 4.4% 7 🇧🇪 Belgium 662B 3.4% 8 🇸🇪 Sweden 609B 3.1% 9 🇮🇪 Ireland 561B 2.9% 10 🇦🇹 Austria 536B 2.8% 11 🇩🇰 Denmark 412B 2.1% 12 🇷🇴 Romania 381B 2.0% 13 🇨🇿 Czechia 343B 1.8% 14 🇫🇮 Finland 306B 1.6% 15 🇵🇹 Portugal 303B 1.6% 16 🇬🇷 Greece 253B 1.3% 17 🇭🇺 Hungary 229B 1.2% 18 🇸🇰 Slovakia 143B 0.7% 19 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 108B 0.6% 20 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 91B 0.5% 21 🇭🇷 Croatia 90B 0.5% 22 🇱🇹 Lithuania 83B 0.4% 23 🇸🇮 Slovenia 73B 0.4% 24 🇱🇻 Latvia 46B 0.2% 25 🇪🇪 Estonia 43B 0.2% 26 🇨🇾 Cyprus 35B 0.2% 27 🇲🇹 Malta 24B 0.1%

Germany, France, and Italy have long been the EU’s largest economies, driven by industrial strength, financial hubs, and manufacturing power.

Together, they account around 53% of the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP, with Germany alone surpassing the combined output of the 20 smallest EU economies.

However, these top three economies saw stagnating or negative growth last year.

Spain and the Netherlands round out the top five, bringing their collective share to 68%. Meanwhile, Malta posted the highest GDP growth at 5% in 2024 but remains the EU’s smallest economy at just 0.1% of the total.

The UK, which joined the EU in 1973 and officially left in 2020, recorded a GDP of $4.4 trillion in 2024—placing it second only to Germany if it were still in the EU.

