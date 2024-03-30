Visualizing The Major Product Exported By Each US State

The U.S. is the second biggest exporter in the world, accounting for over 8% of global exports.

In this graphic by NeoMam Studios, Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti analyzes the primary product exported by each state, as well as its main destination, utilizing data from the U.S. International Trade Administration.

Canada: The Primary Destination

Canada serves as the largest export market for most of the Midwest, while Mexico holds the top spot as the export destination for much of the Southwest and Southeast. Additionally, Canada stands out as the primary importer of products from 21 states, with China and Germany trailing behind as notable destinations.

State Destination Top Product Exported Value (USD) Alabama 🇩🇪 Germany Transportation equip. $3,649M Alaska 🇨🇦 Canada Minerals $576M Arizona 🇲🇽 Mexico Minerals $1,760M Arkansas 🇨🇦 Canada Processed Foods $246M California 🇨🇦 Canada Computer & Electronics $5,093M Colorado 🇰🇷 South Korea Processed Foods $545M Connecticut 🇩🇪 Germany Transportation equip. $1,581M Delaware 🇰🇷 South Korea Appliances $419M Florida 🇬🇧 UK Chemicals $2,447M Georgia 🇨🇦 Canada Machinery $1,629M Hawaii 🇭🇰 Hong Kong Transportation equip. $68M Idaho 🇹🇼 Taiwan Computer & Electronics $394M Illinois 🇨🇦 Canada Transportation equip. $4,517M Indiana 🇨🇦 Canada Transportation equip. $6,561M Iowa 🇨🇦 Canada Machinery $1,598M Kansas 🇲🇽 Mexico Agricultural $1,543M Kentucky 🇨🇦 Canada Transportation equip. $3,630M Louisiana 🇨🇳 China Agricultural $11,300M Maine 🇨🇦 Canada Oil & Gas $504M Maryland 🇫🇷 France Transportation equip. $949M Massachusetts 🇨🇳 China Machinery $1,298M Michigan 🇨🇳 China Transportation equip. $15,361M Minnesota 🇨🇦 Canada Petroleum & Coal $2,787M Mississippi 🇵🇦 Panama Petroleum & Coal $2,106M Missouri 🇨🇦 Canada Transportation equip. $2,390M Montana 🇨🇦 Canada Minerals $153M Nebraska 🇲🇽 Mexico Agricultural $933M Nevada 🇨🇭 Switzerland Metal $1,399M New Hampshire 🇩🇪 Germany Transportation equip. $695M New Jersey 🇨🇦 Canada Chemicals $2,734M New Mexico 🇲🇽 Mexico Computer & Electronics $2,014M New York 🇨🇭 Switzerland Metal $18,262M North Carolina 🇨🇳 China Chemicals $4,312M North Dakota 🇨🇦 Canada Petroleum & Coal $1,441M Ohio 🇨🇦 Canada Transportation equip. $5,990M Oklahoma 🇨🇦 Canada Machinery $418M Oregon 🇨🇳 China Computer & Electronics $6,261M Pennsylvania 🇨🇦 Canada Chemicals $2,280M Rhode Island 🇮🇹 Italy Waste & Scrap $321M South Carolina 🇩🇪 Germany Transportation equip. $3,774M South Dakota 🇨🇦 Canada Processed Foods $297M Tennessee 🇨🇦 Canada Transportation equip. $2,017M Texas 🇲🇽 Mexico Petroleum & Coal $33,627M Utah 🇬🇧 UK Metal $6,805M Vermont 🇹🇼 Taiwan Computer & Electronics $447M Virginia 🇮🇳 India Minerals $1,799M Washington 🇨🇳 China Agricultural $10,553M West Virginia 🇮🇳 India Minerals $657M Wisconsin 🇨🇦 Canada Machinery $1,802M Wyoming 🇮🇩 Indonesia Chemicals $200M

When it comes to the types of exports, transportation equipment emerges as the primary source for the majority of states, with minerals and ores, chemicals, and computer and electronics following closely behind.

For instance, North Carolina ships $4.3 billion worth of chemicals to China, marking one of the longest-distance trade flows among states. Meanwhile, Florida boasts one of the most diverse export portfolios, engaging in trade with Europe, South America, and the Caribbean.

Louisiana heavily relies on the export of agricultural products to China, which contributes significantly to its total GDP. Similarly, Michigan’s transportation equipment exports to Canada constitute a noteworthy portion of the state’s GDP.

In Oregon, exports of semiconductors and other computer parts to China, driven by companies like Intel and Micron, play a crucial role in the state’s economy. Meanwhile, Utah predominantly exports primary metal manufacturing goods to the United Kingdom.

The biggest exporter in the country, Texas, sees a significant portion of its GDP attributed to exports to Mexico, further underlining the state’s economic ties with its southern neighbor.