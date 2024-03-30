Visualizing The Major Product Exported By Each US State
The U.S. is the second biggest exporter in the world, accounting for over 8% of global exports.
In this graphic by NeoMam Studios, Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti analyzes the primary product exported by each state, as well as its main destination, utilizing data from the U.S. International Trade Administration.
Canada: The Primary Destination
Canada serves as the largest export market for most of the Midwest, while Mexico holds the top spot as the export destination for much of the Southwest and Southeast. Additionally, Canada stands out as the primary importer of products from 21 states, with China and Germany trailing behind as notable destinations.
|State
|Destination
|Top Product Exported
|Value (USD)
|Alabama
|🇩🇪 Germany
|Transportation equip.
|$3,649M
|Alaska
|🇨🇦 Canada
|Minerals
|$576M
|Arizona
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|Minerals
|$1,760M
|Arkansas
|🇨🇦 Canada
|Processed Foods
|$246M
|California
|🇨🇦 Canada
|Computer & Electronics
|$5,093M
|Colorado
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|Processed Foods
|$545M
|Connecticut
|🇩🇪 Germany
|Transportation equip.
|$1,581M
|Delaware
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|Appliances
|$419M
|Florida
|🇬🇧 UK
|Chemicals
|$2,447M
|Georgia
|🇨🇦 Canada
|Machinery
|$1,629M
|Hawaii
|🇭🇰 Hong Kong
|Transportation equip.
|$68M
|Idaho
|🇹🇼 Taiwan
|Computer & Electronics
|$394M
|Illinois
|🇨🇦 Canada
|Transportation equip.
|$4,517M
|Indiana
|🇨🇦 Canada
|Transportation equip.
|$6,561M
|Iowa
|🇨🇦 Canada
|Machinery
|$1,598M
|Kansas
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|Agricultural
|$1,543M
|Kentucky
|🇨🇦 Canada
|Transportation equip.
|$3,630M
|Louisiana
|🇨🇳 China
|Agricultural
|$11,300M
|Maine
|🇨🇦 Canada
|Oil & Gas
|$504M
|Maryland
|🇫🇷 France
|Transportation equip.
|$949M
|Massachusetts
|🇨🇳 China
|Machinery
|$1,298M
|Michigan
|🇨🇳 China
|Transportation equip.
|$15,361M
|Minnesota
|🇨🇦 Canada
|Petroleum & Coal
|$2,787M
|Mississippi
|🇵🇦 Panama
|Petroleum & Coal
|$2,106M
|Missouri
|🇨🇦 Canada
|Transportation equip.
|$2,390M
|Montana
|🇨🇦 Canada
|Minerals
|$153M
|Nebraska
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|Agricultural
|$933M
|Nevada
|🇨🇭 Switzerland
|Metal
|$1,399M
|New Hampshire
|🇩🇪 Germany
|Transportation equip.
|$695M
|New Jersey
|🇨🇦 Canada
|Chemicals
|$2,734M
|New Mexico
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|Computer & Electronics
|$2,014M
|New York
|🇨🇭 Switzerland
|Metal
|$18,262M
|North Carolina
|🇨🇳 China
|Chemicals
|$4,312M
|North Dakota
|🇨🇦 Canada
|Petroleum & Coal
|$1,441M
|Ohio
|🇨🇦 Canada
|Transportation equip.
|$5,990M
|Oklahoma
|🇨🇦 Canada
|Machinery
|$418M
|Oregon
|🇨🇳 China
|Computer & Electronics
|$6,261M
|Pennsylvania
|🇨🇦 Canada
|Chemicals
|$2,280M
|Rhode Island
|🇮🇹 Italy
|Waste & Scrap
|$321M
|South Carolina
|🇩🇪 Germany
|Transportation equip.
|$3,774M
|South Dakota
|🇨🇦 Canada
|Processed Foods
|$297M
|Tennessee
|🇨🇦 Canada
|Transportation equip.
|$2,017M
|Texas
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|Petroleum & Coal
|$33,627M
|Utah
|🇬🇧 UK
|Metal
|$6,805M
|Vermont
|🇹🇼 Taiwan
|Computer & Electronics
|$447M
|Virginia
|🇮🇳 India
|Minerals
|$1,799M
|Washington
|🇨🇳 China
|Agricultural
|$10,553M
|West Virginia
|🇮🇳 India
|Minerals
|$657M
|Wisconsin
|🇨🇦 Canada
|Machinery
|$1,802M
|Wyoming
|🇮🇩 Indonesia
|Chemicals
|$200M
When it comes to the types of exports, transportation equipment emerges as the primary source for the majority of states, with minerals and ores, chemicals, and computer and electronics following closely behind.
For instance, North Carolina ships $4.3 billion worth of chemicals to China, marking one of the longest-distance trade flows among states. Meanwhile, Florida boasts one of the most diverse export portfolios, engaging in trade with Europe, South America, and the Caribbean.
Louisiana heavily relies on the export of agricultural products to China, which contributes significantly to its total GDP. Similarly, Michigan’s transportation equipment exports to Canada constitute a noteworthy portion of the state’s GDP.
In Oregon, exports of semiconductors and other computer parts to China, driven by companies like Intel and Micron, play a crucial role in the state’s economy. Meanwhile, Utah predominantly exports primary metal manufacturing goods to the United Kingdom.
The biggest exporter in the country, Texas, sees a significant portion of its GDP attributed to exports to Mexico, further underlining the state’s economic ties with its southern neighbor.