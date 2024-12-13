Which Countries Are Putting Tariffs On China's Tech?

Countries worldwide have been increasingly imposing tariffs on China’s tech industry to address concerns over economic dependence, national security, and market fairness.

These actions reflect a broader trend of escalating trade measures affecting the global tech landscape.

This chart, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, shows China-specific tariffs imposed by countries on products from China’s tech sector. This does not include other general tariffs which may also apply to Chinese products.

The data comes from Rest of World and is updated as of November 2024.

China’s EV Sector Under Heavy Tariffs

Below, we show tariffs various countries and regions have imposed on China’s tech industry.

Tariffs have gained renewed focus ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s second term, and his pro-tariff agenda.

The Biden administration hasn’t shied away from trade measures against China either. In May 2024, the U.S. raised tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles from 25% to 100%–as well as several other products–citing concerns over manufacturing overcapacity and its impact on global markets.

Four countries or regions, including the U.S., have specific tariffs targeting China’s electric vehicle industry, which is quickly skyrocketing in market share with exports surging 13,300% to $42 billion in 2023. China currently accounts for nearly 70% of global EV production.

China’s EV industry success is driven by comprehensive government support, including manufacturer subsidies, a massive domestic market, and vertical integration in the supply chain.

The EU’s recent tariff action on Chinese electric vehicles was prompted by the industry’s rapid growth, with its market share rising from 3.9% to 25% between 2020 and 2023, fueling concerns about the future of European automotive jobs and industry sustainability.

