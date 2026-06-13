Which States Are Leading America's Economy?
America’s biggest economies aren’t always its strongest.
While California, Texas, and New York dominate in economic size, long-term competitiveness depends on a broader mix of factors, from business creation and labor market strength to innovation and investment.
This 2026 analysis by WalletHub evaluates all 50 states and Washington, D.C. across 28 indicators of economic activity, economic health, and innovation potential.
This ranking, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, highlights the states that are building the foundations for future growth.
Where Every State Ranks in 2026
The ranking below evaluates the economic strength of all 50 states and Washington, D.C. in 2026:
|Rank
|State
|Total State Economy Score 2026
|1
|Massachusetts
|69.4
|2
|Washington
|67.3
|3
|Utah
|65.9
|4
|California
|65.0
|5
|Delaware
|63.0
|6
|North Carolina
|60.3
|7
|New York
|57.6
|8
|Texas
|57.0
|9
|Colorado
|56.4
|10
|Florida
|54.3
|11
|Idaho
|53.4
|12
|Georgia
|53.1
|13
|New Hampshire
|52.9
|14
|Virginia
|51.2
|15
|Arizona
|51.1
|16
|Connecticut
|51.0
|17
|Tennessee
|50.8
|18
|South Carolina
|49.3
|19
|Montana
|48.9
|20
|Maryland
|48.7
|21
|Minnesota
|48.1
|22
|Indiana
|47.4
|23
|Kansas
|47.3
|24
|Oregon
|47.1
|25
|New Jersey
|46.2
|26
|New Mexico
|45.7
|27
|Michigan
|44.6
|28
|Alabama
|44.4
|29
|Vermont
|44.4
|30
|Pennsylvania
|44.2
|31
|Wisconsin
|43.5
|32
|Alaska
|42.9
|33
|District of Columbia
|42.1
|34
|Nebraska
|41.7
|35
|Nevada
|41.1
|36
|Arkansas
|40.3
|37
|Illinois
|40.1
|38
|Ohio
|39.8
|39
|Iowa
|39.3
|40
|North Dakota
|38.8
|41
|South Dakota
|38.7
|42
|Missouri
|38.4
|43
|Oklahoma
|38.3
|44
|Hawaii
|38.3
|45
|Mississippi
|36.2
|46
|Wyoming
|35.9
|47
|Rhode Island
|35.4
|48
|Maine
|33.8
|49
|Louisiana
|33.2
|50
|Kentucky
|32.4
|51
|West Virginia
|25.4
Why Massachusetts Leads the Ranking
Massachusetts outperformed larger states including California, Texas, and New York thanks to its combination of innovation output, STEM talent, and business formation.
It is also home to many of the nation’s fastest-growing tech companies, with business creation propelled by its innovation-driven economy and world-class universities.
Despite being the nation’s 15th-most populous state, Massachusetts is well-positioned to drive innovation and economic growth as technology rapidly accelerates.
Innovation Is the Biggest Separator
The 10 highest-ranking states differ significantly in geography, politics, and industry mix. However, they share a common strength: generating new ideas and new businesses at a considerable rate.
Like Massachusetts, Washington is powered by technology and research. Notably, software developers rank as Washington’s most common occupation. California remains the epicenter for AI giants and venture capital activity. Utah is now one of the country’s fastest-growing tech hubs, with cost-of-living-adjusted median household income reaching $91,600, the highest in the nation.
In contrast, many of the lowest-ranked states produce fewer high-growth companies due to lower investment levels, fewer patents, and less-developed innovation ecosystems.
The New Geography of Growth
One of the clearest patterns in the ranking is the continued rise of the Sun Belt. North Carolina, Texas, Florida, and Georgia all rank among America’s economic leaders, reflecting years of population growth, business investment, and job creation.
North Carolina ranks sixth overall, ahead of New York and Colorado. In 2025, it gained a net 84,100 residents, the highest in the country. Texas places eighth, while Florida and Georgia also rank among the top 15. Tennessee and South Carolina also finish comfortably in the upper half of the ranking, while both states recorded some of the strongest domestic migration gains last year.
The result is a broader shift in America’s economic map. While coastal innovation hubs remain dominant, many Southern states are becoming important centers of growth in their own right.
The States Building Tomorrow’s Economy
The rankings suggest that future economic leadership will depend less on size alone and more on a state’s ability to attract talent, support entrepreneurship, and turn innovation into growth.
To learn more about this topic, check out this graphic on the fastest-growing states by 2050.