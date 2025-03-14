Which US States Import The Most From Canada And Mexico?

Following Donald Trump’s imposition of 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, as well as retaliatory tariffs from Canada, trade across North America’s borders has suddenly become much more expensive.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, shows how much different U.S. states’ trade is impacted by these tariffs, by visualizing each state’s combined share of imports from Mexico and Canada in 2024.

The visualization uses data from the U.S. International Trade Administration.

Canada and Mexican Trade Partners

Canada and Mexico made up 28% of U.S. goods imports overall in 2024, but some states have a much higher or lower share of their imports coming from the country’s northern and southern neighbors.

In the table below is the data for each U.S. state’s combined share of imports from Canada and Mexico, which has the state of Montana leading the pack at 93%.

State Combined share of imports from Canada and Mexico (2024) Montana 93% Maine 72% North Dakota 71% Vermont 71% Michigan 69% Wyoming 57% Oklahoma 56% Texas 49% Iowa 48% West Virginia 45% South Dakota 44% Minnesota 44% Utah 43% Connecticut 41% Colorado 38% Illinois 38% Nebraska 38% Missouri 37% Massachusetts 37% Ohio 35% New Mexico 34% Arizona 34% Wisconsin 31% Arkansas 31% Washington, DC 31% Rhode Island 30% Alaska 29% Alabama 28% New Hampshire 25% Louisiana 25% Kansas 24% Delaware 21% Mississippi 21% Washington 20% Idaho 20% North Carolina 19% Maryland 18% Georgia 17% Virginia 17% Tennessee 17% Kentucky 17% Oregon 17% Pennsylvania 16% California 16% Nevada 16% Indiana 16% South Carolina 16% New York 15% Florida 14% New Jersey 11% Hawaii 6%

Following Montana in terms of import dependence on Canada and Mexico are Maine (72%), Vermont (71%), and North Dakota (71%), all states which share their northern border with Canada.

Montana’s high import dependence is almost entirely on Canada, which alone makes up 92% of the state’s imports. The Treasure State’s shared border with the province of Alberta and its three oil refineries makes it a perfect importer for Canadian crude oil. 76% of Montana’s imports from Canada were oil and gas.

Looking at southern states dependent on Canadian and Mexican trade, Texas (49%) and Oklahoma (56%) stand out. Despite being much closer to the southern border, Oklahoma is a similar case to Montana, with 50% of the state’s imports coming only from Canada and 79% of those imports being oil and gas.

Texas (the second-largest state economy in the U.S.) is instead much more dependent on imports from Mexico, which make up 40% of the state’s imports overall. The top goods Texas imported from Mexico in 2024 were motor vehicles and their parts at 23%, followed by computer equipment at 22%.

To learn more about the effects of Trump’s tariffs on his North American neighbors, check out this graphic on the areas in Canada that have the highest exposure to U.S. tariffs.