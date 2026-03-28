Alarming West Texas Oil Theft Emerges As National Security Threat

Criminals are exploiting weak points across the West Texas oil production region, which accounts for 15% of the world's energy resources. This emerging wave of oil theft is burning a multi-billion-dollar hole in the budgets of oil and gas operators across the Permian Basin and is becoming a national security threat.

Bloomberg reports that oil and gas producers are losing at least $1 billion, if not more, per year due to oilfield theft in what the outlet describes as something straight out of a "Mad Max" movie.

At the center of the Permian Basin is Martin County, one of the most important oil-producing counties in the country.

The outlet spoke with Sheriff Randy Cozart, who estimates that about 500 barrels of crude are stolen each week. Industry groups say statewide losses are accumulating and range from $1 billion to $2 billion annually.

"Where there's money, there's crime," Cozart explained. "And there's lots of money in oil right now," he said, especially with WTI prices near triple-digit territory due in part to the energy shock in the Middle East.

One of the major problems in the Permian Basin is the recent increase in criminal activity, which some say is due to the Biden-Harris administration's nation-killing open-border policies.

Ed Longanecker, president of the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association, told the outlet that oil companies in the region could incur losses of up to $2 billion. He said that figure does not cover thefts across the New Mexico portion of the Permian.

"The old joke in the oil field used to be that if it wasn't bolted down, it would get stolen," Michael Lozano, who runs government affairs and communications for the Permian Basin Petroleum Association, said, adding, "Now they're unscrewing the bolts, and they're stealing those too."

A recent Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas survey of oil executives showed that at least 60% said their operations were affected by oil thefts.

Bloomberg described one method thieves use to steal oil:

Today's Permian Basin thieves might instead connect vacuum trucks to storage tanks in broad daylight and siphon it out, sometimes covering their license plates or swapping vehicles to evade law enforcement, authorities say.

Now, regulators and the FBI have taken notice because these oil thefts are becoming a growing economic security and critical infrastructure threat.

Local officials in Texas and New Mexico are closely watching the oil theft crisis. Texas has responded by creating a task force under the Railroad Commission, lawmakers are studying total economic losses, and the FBI has become more involved.

The question now is whether the energy shock emerging from the Middle East and the resulting national security threats will pressure states and the federal government to fortify critical energy infrastructure from the Gulf of America to the Permian Basin and elsewhere, as the risk of drone threats and sabotage continues to rise.