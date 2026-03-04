China-Linked Bulk Carrier Exits Strait Of Hormuz Without Incident

Maritime tracking data shows a China-linked bulk carrier exiting the Strait of Hormuz without incident, a notable development that comes just hours after a report stated Tehran would permit Chinese vessels to transit the critical maritime chokepoint, despite much of the narrow waterway being paralyzed.

Bloomberg data shows the bulk carrier Iron Maiden has successfully transited the narrowest part of the waterway without incident.

MarineTraffic data indicates the ship has a "China Owner" and has a port call in China.

Earlier, New Delhi Television reported:

Iran has said it will allow only Chinese vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as an expression of gratitude for Beijing's stance toward Tehran since the war in the Middle East began, sources have said. This is significant because the Strait, which provides Persian Gulf ports access to the open sea, is a key chokepoint that Iran has blocked since the conflict in the region began, threatening global supply chains.

Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday had plunged around 90% compared with levels seen just before Operation Epic Fury began on Saturday, according to MarineTraffic.

Tanker traffic through Strait of Hormuz down by 90%



Analysis of vessel activity indicates tanker transits are now around 90% lower than last week. Matt Wright, Principal Freight Analyst at Kpler, explains: "Unlike several other vessel segments where movements have largely… pic.twitter.com/JIhFoAkQKO — MarineTraffic (@MarineTraffic) March 4, 2026

Iran has so far targeted ten vessels in or around the Strait. A senior IRGC official said earlier this week that the Strait is closed and that IRGC forces will fire on any ships attempting to pass.

"The Strait (of Hormuz) is closed. If anyone tries to pass, the heroes of the Revolutionary Guards and the regular navy will set those ships ablaze," Ebrahim Jabari, a senior adviser to the Guards commander-in-chief, said in remarks published by local media.

By midweek, Chinese officials had called for an immediate ceasefire in the U.S.-Iran conflict, as China's energy imports are highly exposed to the region.

The key question now is whether the Trump administration can reopen the Strait while the IRGC's drone threat may persist for months.