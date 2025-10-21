China's Battery Giants Flood Overseas Markets As Exports Surge 220%

By Alex Kimani of Oilprice.com

Last year, China's battery industry average utilization rate cratered to just a third of maximum capacity amid severe overcapacity following years of massive investment and expansion. This put smaller manufacturers under severe pressure and fueled further industry consolidation, while also forcing producers to increasingly seek overseas markets. Luckily, these efforts appear to be paying off: China Energy Storage Alliance has reported that Chinese battery storage forms secured ~200 overseas orders totalling 186 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in the first half of this year, good for a more than 220% year-over-year surge. Not surprisingly, just 5.34 GWh– less than 3% of the total--came from the United States amid hefty tariffs by the Trump administration compared to nearly 60% that came from the Middle East, Europe and Australia.

Back in April, the Trump administration imposed duties of up to 3,521% on solar imports from Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia and Thailand, with the finalized tariffs applying to shipments from China’s solar heavyweights, including JinkoSolar and Trina Solar. Further, Chinese firms are increasingly diversifying their production bases in a bid to mitigate growing tariff risks from Washington. Currently, Chinese solar manufacturers have installed ~80% of overseas capacity including solar wafers, solar cells and modules in Southeast Asia.

“The industry used to say that you either go overseas or exit the game,” said Gao Jifan, chairman of Trina Solar. “Now, due to tariffs, simply exporting isn’t enough; you must also localise production abroad.”

China’s battery storage sector is also benefiting from a rebound by the local markets thanks to policy support by Beijing. China’s National Energy Administration recently unveiled a plan to mobilize 250 billion yuan (~$32 billion) in new investment to build 180 gigawatts of new energy storage capacity by 2027. Lately, Chinese companies that operate in the energy storage space have been posting robust growth as fundamentals continue to improve. During the first half of 2025, 47 of 55 listed companies in the Chinese energy storage sector were profitable. China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., one of the largest li-ion battery manufacturers in the world, reported H1 2025 operating revenue of RMB178.886 billion ($25.15 billion), good for a 7.3% increase year over year while net profit attributable to shareholders clocked in at RMB30.485 billion, up 33.33%. In its interim report, CATL revealed that sustained rapid growth in demand for energy storage cells driven by the global clean energy transition has been driving its impressive performance.

That said, battery storage expansion is expected to be a global trend: energy research and consulting firm Wood Mackenzie has projected that global investment in battery storage will reach approximately $1.2 trillion by 2034. This investment will be needed to support the installation of over 5,900 GW of new wind and solar capacity during that period. The report emphasizes that advanced, grid-forming battery technology is crucial for maintaining grid stability as renewable energy sources become more prevalent.

U.S. Battery Storage Explodes

For years, battery systems have only played a marginal role in U.S. electricity networks, with power utilities focusing more on building out capacity from natural gas plants and renewable energy sources. According to energy data portal Cleanview, five years ago, the United States had 74 times more wind farm capacity and 30 times more solar capacity than battery capacity within its power generation system.

However, steady cost declines coupled with rising energy density levels have encouraged utilities to ramp up their battery installations, with battery storage output now exceeding other power sources in certain power markets. And, it’s boom time for the U.S. utility-scale battery storage market: currently, there are only around 5 times more solar and wind capacity in the country compared to battery capacity, thanks in large part to a 40% decline in battery prices since 2022. Currently, 19 states have installed 100 MW or more of utility-scale battery storage. According to Cleanview, there are just under 30,000 megawatts (MW) of utility battery capacity across the U.S., good for a massive 15-fold increase since 2020. For some context, the U.S. solar sector has added 84,200 MW over the timeframe, while the wind sector has increased its capacity by just 7,000 MW. Falling costs is the biggest reason for the surge in U.S. battery deployments: according to financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) for utility-scale solar farms paired with batteries ranges from $50-$131 per megawatt hour (MWh). This makes the pair competitive with new natural gas peaking plants (LCOE of $47 to $170 per MWh) and even new coal-fired plants with LCOE of $114 per MWh.

According to Lazard's 2025 LCOE+ report, new-build renewable energy power plants are the most competitive form of power generation on an unsubsidized basis (i.e., without tax subsidies). This is highly significant in the current era of unprecedented power demand growth in large part due to the AI boom and clean energy manufacturing. Renewables also stand out as the quickest-to-deploy generation resource, with the solar plus battery combination often boasting far shorter deployment times compared to constructing new natural gas power plants. California is, by far, the national leader in utility-scale battery storage, accounting for ~13,000 MW or about 42% of the national total. According to the California Energy Commission, the California Independent System Operator has installed ~21,000 MW of solar capacity and ~12,400 MW of battery capacity, allowing the state to rely heavily on batteries during peak demand periods.