Chinese EV Exports Are Exploding, And The West Has No Way To Stop Them

Authored by Michael Gauthier via carscoops.com,

Chinese EV exports are booming and were up 87% last month.

Mexico was the top export market in November with 19,344 units.

Over 600,000 Chinese EVs have been exported to Europe in 2025.

Chinese cars were once the butt of jokes, but they’ve become a major threat to Western automakers. That’s clear today as data from China’s General Administration of Customs has revealed exports of electric vehicles soared 87 percent in November.

That’s a huge increase compared to last year and the most popular destination in November was Mexico. Chinese EV exports to the country soared 2,367 percent to total 19,344 units. While the numbers don’t reveal which vehicles were responsible for the boost, the BYD Dolphin Mini has been a hit south of the border.

The small EV measures just 148.8 inches (3,780 mm) long and features a front-mounted motor developing 74 hp (55 kW / 75 PS) and 100 lb-ft (135 Nm) of torque. Customers can also get 30.1 and 38.8 kWh battery packs, which provide a NEDC range of up to 236 miles (380 km).

Mexico was followed by Indonesia and Thailand as the top markets for Chinese exports last month. The former country imported 17,503 vehicles, while the latter took in 13,517.

Focusing on Europe, exports to the UK soared 113 percent last month to 9,096. This means 121,555 Chinese EVs have arrived since the beginning of the year and this is an increase of 24 percent .

That pales in comparison to Belgium, where 195,309 Chinese EVs have been imported in the first 11 months of the year. However, it’s worth noting this is a 15 percent drop compared to 2024.

Where Most Chinese EVs Are Going

Asia remained the biggest market for Chinese EVs as exports climbed 71 percent to 110,061 units in November. They were followed by Europe and Latin America (including the Caribbean).

While Asian countries have imported nearly 1 million Chinese EVs through November, the big story is Europe’s 604,105. That’s 12 percent more than 2024 and the number shows why European automakers and politicians are so worried.