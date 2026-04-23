Curious Timing: Ukraine Declares Druzhba Pipeline Repaired After New Hungarian PM Elected

Ukraine announced Tuesday it completed repairs to the damaged Druzhba oil pipeline and stands ready to resume pumping Russian oil to Europe, a step Ukrainian officials expect will unlock a long-delayed EU aid package.

The timing is quite interesting and surely not coincidental given that Hungary's newly elected PM Péter Magyar and his victorious Tisza party are now in Budapest rapidly preparing for the transfer of power in Hungary. Magyar just accomplished a dramatic landslide defeat of Viktor Orbán last Sunday.

via AP

The pipeline, which carries crude to Hungary and Slovakia, has sat at the center of a monthslong ratcheting standoff, which served to further distance Hungary under Orban from the EU.

Hungary and Slovakia have accused the Zelensky government of intentionally delaying repairs to pressure them, after a last January alleged Russian strike on Druzhba damaged it, and halted oil flows to central Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has just confirmed on social media, "Ukraine has completed repair work on the section of the oil pipeline that was damaged by a Russian strike," and hence: "The pipeline can resume operation."

"We must continue systematic sanctions pressure on Russia over this war and work on further diversifying energy supplies to Europe," Zelensky said further. "Europe must be independent from those who seek to destroy or weaken it," he added.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told reporters in Luxembourg that an agreement on the funds is expected within 24 hours: "I hope that everything goes well," she said. "Hopefully, all the obstacles are removed."

As for Magyar, his election win was heralded as a substantial victory for the global left wing, from EU globalists to Democrats in the US. Their assumption is that with Orbán's veto power out of play, they will be able to do they want in Ukraine and in Hungary. However, the new Prime Minster may not be as cooperative as they initially believed.

Magyar has stated that he will not try to block the €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine which Orbán originally vetoed, but he also stated that Hungary will not be contributing to such loans and that the government will not support any attempt to induct Ukraine into the EU.

Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova:



Ukraine has started pumping oil through the Druzhba pipeline, and supplies to Slovakia are expected to resume Thursday. — Polymarket Intel (@PolymarketIntel) April 22, 2026

He also announced this week that he will not allow Hungary to join in the EU's "Migration Pact" and that he plans to further strengthen Hungary's borders.