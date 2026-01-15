Devon-Coterra Tie-Up Would Create A New Permian Heavyweight

By Julianne Geiger of OilPrice.com,

Coterra Energy is kicking the tires on what would be one of the biggest U.S. shale mergers in years, holding talks about a possible combination with Devon Energy, according to people familiar with the matter. Nothing is signed, nothing is guaranteed, but the market liked the idea enough to send shares of Coterra Energy sharply higher on the day.

The deal would be a classic all-stock shale mashup: two midsize operators with large footprints in the Permian Basin trying to bulk up as oil prices sit stubbornly around $60 a barrel.

Coterra carries a market value of roughly $20 billion, while Devon is closer to $24 billion.

A tie-up of this size would put it firmly into megadeal territory by shale standards.

This is a Permian land grab, plain and simple.

Putting neighboring Delaware Basin acreage under one roof makes drilling cheaper and operations cleaner.

The timing matters.

After a quiet year for dealmaking, consolidation is starting to reappear as bigger players move past recent acquisitions and smaller independents look for ways to keep up.

A Devon-Coterra tie-up would immediately put the combined company among the Permian’s top-tier producers.

Devon has also been dealing with softer crude prices and the lingering question of how much Venezuelan oil might eventually re-enter the market. That kind of uncertainty rewards operators that are efficient, conservative with capital, and financially flexible. In that environment, scale matters.

For now, talks are ongoing and could still fall apart.

But even floating the idea sends a clear message: in a choppier oil market, size, simplicity, and execution are back in fashion.