DOE FY27 Budget Requests $45 Billion in Nuclear Funding

The White House fiscal year 2027 budget proposal has requested almost $54 billion for the Department of Energy in fiscal year 2027, with almost 80% of that funding going towards nuclear energy and nuclear deterrent programs. The funding request represents a nearly $5 billion increase from 2026 levels.

Outside of the $32.8 billion in funding requested for the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), the Trump admin cites a $2.7 billion reduction in funding requests achieved by “slashing Green New Scam initiatives and rooting out woke diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs”.

The NNSA receives a $3.6 billion (12%) increase from the prior year. The request supports warhead modernization, infrastructure recapitalization, life-extension programs, next-generation naval reactor technology, and nuclear emergency response teams.

These defense nuclear activities also advance high-assay low-enriched uranium ((HALEU) production with direct benefits for commercial reactor fuel supply chains.

Environmental Management is funded at $8.2 billion, down $386 million from the enacted level. The program addresses legacy radioactive waste and contamination at former Manhattan Project and Cold War weapons sites. Approximately $3 billion targets the Hanford site in Washington state for continued operation of the Direct Feed Low-Activity Waste Facility and other near-term cleanup milestones. The initiatives reduce long-term federal liability and clear land for potential future nuclear or industrial reuse.

The budget makes a specific call out for an additional $3.5 billion to “rapidly deploy firm baseload power”. No further explanations are given for what exactly is covered under this initiative, but it is assumed to be a combination of nuclear energy and geothermal power-related programs. The DOE and its various offices have issued multiple award programs to kickstart the expansion of two of the current administration's preferred power generation methods.

The $53.9 billion figure captures the entire department request while nuclear security, cleanup, and energy investments form the dominant share. Civilian nuclear energy programs such as advanced reactor demonstrations and fuel-cycle work appear folded into the non-NNSA portion or supported through targeted baseload funding.

The proposal continues the pattern of prioritizing nuclear deterrence and legacy stewardship even as other energy accounts face reductions or proposed cancellations.