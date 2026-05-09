"Doesn't Look Good": Explosion Rocks Major New Orleans-Area Refinery As Fuel Markets Tighten

A fire broke out Friday afternoon at PBF Energy's Chalmette refinery outside New Orleans, according to the facility.

Reuters cited people familiar with the incident who said the 190,000-barrel-per-day Chalmette refinery suffered an explosion on Friday afternoon. The explosion can be traced to a reformer heater used to convert refining byproducts into octane-boosting components added to unfinished gasoline to make premium and mid-grade fuel blends.

The 190,000-barrel-per-day refinery is one of the major Gulf Coast refineries because it produces gasoline, distillates, and specialty chemicals, so any sustained outage can impact regional fuel balances, especially gasoline and diesel supply.

"Fence-line monitoring confirms no off-site impacts," according to the message from the refinery. "Everyone working in the area is safe and accounted for."

I have been in direct contact with local officials and law enforcement on the ground regarding the situation at the Chalmette Refinery. We are actively monitoring developments and working closely with parish leaders and first responders to ensure public safety and provide any… — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) May 8, 2026

Videos of the incident:

Crews are responding to an explosion and fire at the Chalmette PBF refinery. 🎥 Gage Zaffuto pic.twitter.com/aYAe5gdcWu — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) May 8, 2026

Two different angles of the l explosion and fire at the refinery in Chalmette. Authorities says all employees of the refinery are safe and no injuries have been reported. @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/lso935kb4y — Ashley Hamilton (@Ashley_WGNO) May 8, 2026

Bloomberg noted that the refinery completed a month-long maintenance program on several units at the end of April.

GasBuddy head analyst Patrick De Haan wrote on X, "Not only are the molecules in the refinery itself under tremendous pressure, but refineries themselves are under tremendous pressure with huge implications as crack spreads soar. Too early to tell what happened here, but certainly doesn't look good."

And here we go.... There’s a high probability we’ll see an increase in unexpected refinery outages moving forward.



With refining margins at such insane levels right now, refiners have a clear incentive to keep running at max capacity while completely ignoring safety protocols.… https://t.co/La4zOjmcVK pic.twitter.com/GJTKPbWt9h — JH (@CRUDEOIL231) May 8, 2026

There has been a notable uptick in the number of "refinery fire" news stories, according to Bloomberg data, whether those stories are in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, or the U.S.

Latest on refinery fires:

With crude-product supplies tightening worldwide and the Hormuz chokepoint still heavily disrupted, any refinery taken offline is an ominous sign for fuel markets.

Refinery fires are starting to look like "Food Factory Fires" from several years ago.