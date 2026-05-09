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"Doesn't Look Good": Explosion Rocks Major New Orleans-Area Refinery As Fuel Markets Tighten

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
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A fire broke out Friday afternoon at PBF Energy's Chalmette refinery outside New Orleans, according to the facility.

Reuters cited people familiar with the incident who said the 190,000-barrel-per-day Chalmette refinery suffered an explosion on Friday afternoon. The explosion can be traced to a reformer heater used to convert refining byproducts into octane-boosting components added to unfinished gasoline to make premium and mid-grade fuel blends.

The 190,000-barrel-per-day refinery is one of the major Gulf Coast refineries because it produces gasoline, distillates, and specialty chemicals, so any sustained outage can impact regional fuel balances, especially gasoline and diesel supply.

"Fence-line monitoring confirms no off-site impacts," according to the message from the refinery. "Everyone working in the area is safe and accounted for."

Videos of the incident:

Bloomberg noted that the refinery completed a month-long maintenance program on several units at the end of April.

GasBuddy head analyst Patrick De Haan wrote on X, "Not only are the molecules in the refinery itself under tremendous pressure, but refineries themselves are under tremendous pressure with huge implications as crack spreads soar. Too early to tell what happened here, but certainly doesn't look good."

There has been a notable uptick in the number of "refinery fire" news stories, according to Bloomberg data, whether those stories are in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, or the U.S.

Latest on refinery fires:

With crude-product supplies tightening worldwide and the Hormuz chokepoint still heavily disrupted, any refinery taken offline is an ominous sign for fuel markets.

Refinery fires are starting to look like "Food Factory Fires" from several years ago. 

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