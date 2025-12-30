DOJ Grants Antitrust Immunity To Nuclear Fuel Companies

The Department of Justice (DOJ) Antitrust Division recently authorized antitrust immunity to companies involved in the domestic nuclear fuel chain.

Today the DOJ Antitrust Division helped deliver on the critical need to expand energy infrastructure to help America win the AI race.



The Division has approved a framework to encourage industry and government collaboration to strengthen our nuclear fuel supply chain pursuant to… — Antitrust Division (@JusticeATR) December 16, 2025

Stemming from the set of nuclear industry Executive Orders (EOs) issued earlier this year on May 23rd, the Department of Energy (DoE) established the Nuclear Fuel Chain Defense Production Act (DPA) Consortium back in August to meet some of the goals directed by the EOs. The consortium has since been working “to develop plans of action to ensure that the nuclear fuel supply chain capacity for mining and milling, conversion, enrichment, deconversion, fabrication, recycling and reprocessing is available to enable the continued reliable operation of the nation’s reactors.”

After some initial hype following the consortium’s establishment, rumors kicked back up about the potential for the government building a Strategic Uranium Reserve (SUR). However, most of the interest in the consortium’s activities/goals fell off after the government shutdown delayed the first meetings of the new group.

Fast forward to last week when the DOJ completed the required justification for the US government to enter into agreements with companies involved in the nuclear fuel chain that would have otherwise been illegal under antitrust laws. The DOJ presented their findings on December 19th, stating “the purposes … of the DPA may not reasonably be achieved through a voluntary agreement having less anticompetitive effects or without any voluntary agreement. Given this finding, the proposed Voluntary Agreement may become effective”.

So, what next? Most likely, press releases will start coming out from fuel chain companies over the next few weeks as they sign agreements with the DoE for capacity expansions or offtake deals at the various stages. Here's some companies to keep an eye on:

Uranium mining - UEC, EU, URG, and UUUU

Uranium milling - UUUU, AEC, and UEC

Uranium conversion - SOLS, SILXY, and UEC

Uranium enrichment - LEU, NNE, SILXY, ASPI, and BWXT

Fuel fabrication - CCJ, GEV, BWXT, OKLO, and ATI

Recycling and reprocessing - OKLO, FLR, AMTM, and BWXT

There’s also a long list of Canadian- and Australian-owned uranium mining companies, large private enrichment corporations, and dozens of others that will likely be involved at the various stages, but the above tickers are the most likely publicly-traded participants.