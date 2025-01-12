Europe Dominates Global Nuclear Energy Investment

The vast energy potential and clean nature of generating power through nuclear reactions have caused a surge in global demand, with nearly every region increasing nuclear energy investment by at least 50% over the last five years.

For this graphic, Visual Capitalist has partnered with Global X ETFs to analyze the increasing investments in nuclear energy and identify the regions with the highest levels of investment.

Which Region Invested the Most?

Over the last five years, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has estimated that over $300 billion has been invested in nuclear energy globally. Here’s how this breaks down by region:

Trends in Energy Investment

While all regions have invested significantly in nuclear energy, investment is growing further in advanced economies like the U.S., which has pledged an additional $2.7 billion to the nuclear fuel supply chain on top of the $7.5 billion it already invests in nuclear power yearly.

Growing global investment in nuclear energy emphasizes its essential role in the shift towards clean energy. South America and Eurasia, in particular, have seen the potential in nuclear power and have chosen to invest heavily, more than doubling their annual investment rates.

A Key Role in the Global Energy Transition

Nuclear energy’s high energy potential and near emission-less nature make it a key player in the transition toward clean energy.

Consequently, many nations are investing heavily in energy sources, and forecasts show that the demand for nuclear-generated electricity will only grow.