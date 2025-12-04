Ex-Pornhub Owner Interested In Purchasing Lukoil Assets

By Charles Kennedy of OilPrice.com

Austrian businessman Bernd Bergmair, former majority owner of Pornhub, has approached the U.S. Treasury about buying assets of Russian oil major Lukoil after the Trump administration sanctioned the company.

"Obviously Lukoil International GmbH would be a great investment and anybody would be fortunate to have the privilege of owning those assets,” Bergmair told Reuters.

"I don’t comment on potential investments as a matter of course," he added.

Last month, U.S. Treasury issued the greenlight for companies to begin talks with Lukoil for its foreign assets, with U.S. oil and gas giants Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) have already expressed interest. Exxon is in talks with Iraq’s Oil Ministry to buy Lukoil’s 75% stake in the West Qurna 2 oilfield, one of the country’s largest. Iraq's oil ministry has invited several U.S. oil companies to enter negotiations over the West Qurna 2 takeover through a competitive bidding process. West Qurna-2 oilfield produces more than 400,000 bpd of crude. The Iraqi government has taken over operations at West Qurna 2, including paying staff salaries directly.

Previously, Lukoil reached a preliminary agreement with Gunvor to buy its international assets. However, the giant commodity trader pulled the $22-billion bid after the U.S. Treasury Department expressed dissatisfaction with the deal, calling Gunvor a Russian “puppet”.

“President Trump has been clear that the war must end immediately. As long as Putin continues the senseless killings, the Kremlin’s puppet, Gunvor, will never get a license to operate and profit,” the U.S. Treasury said in a post on X.

Unfortunately, the latest round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have been unfruitful after the Kremlin failed to agree to Trump’s 19-point peace plan. Some of the critical amendments in the new plan include no handover of the Donbas region to Russia for free, no automatic veto on Ukraine joining NATO in the future and provision of Article 5-style protection for Ukraine, meaning the U.S. would be bound to intervene if Russia invades in the future. A proposal for full amnesty for war crimes that was part of the first plan has also been removed.

Ukraine has doubled down on attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, including the latest attack on a shadow fleet vessel in African waters.