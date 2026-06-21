Explosion At Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial Area Due To "Technical Incident"

A massive explosion rocked Qatar's giant Ras Laffan energy complex.

BREAKING: HUGE EXPLOSION AT RAS LAFFAN INDUSTRIAL CITY IN QATAR’S LARGEST GAS FACILITY



The blast was so strong it was heard in Bahrain and reportedly felt like an earthquake. pic.twitter.com/4bdCH0eeWd — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) June 21, 2026

According to Qatar's interior ​ministry, an explosion ‌resulting from a "technical accident" occurred on Sunday at a factory ​in Ras Laffan, an ​industrial city north of the ⁠capital Doha and site of ​the country's core LNG ​processing operations. It said several injuries were reported but no leak that "threatens safety".

Unverified footage circulating on social media shows an explosion at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial area, located in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/AiqqTxfV6l — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) June 21, 2026

The ​ministry did not give ​the exact location of the explosion, ‌but ⁠a source with knowledge of the matter said it occurred at the Barzan gas ​plant ​in ⁠Ras Laffan and was due to an "operational error".

In a post on X, Qatar Energy confirmed that in the evening hours of Sunday 21 June 2026, there was an operational incident during the start-up of operations at Ras Laffan Industrial City which resulted in an explosion and fire at Barzan local gas supply facility. It added that emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the fire, which is now under control.

Operational Incident at Ras Laffan Industrial City



QatarEnergy confirms that there was an operational incident during the start-up of operations at Ras Laffan Industrial City which resulted in an explosion and fire at Barzan local gas supply facility in the evening hours of… — QatarEnergy (@qatarenergy) June 21, 2026

Shortly after the start of the war, Iranian attacks on the Ras Laffan complex crippled some of the most important LNG facilities prompting Qatar to predict that it would take as much as 5 years for the country's LNG production to come back fully online.