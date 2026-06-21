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Explosion At Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial Area Due To "Technical Incident"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

A massive explosion rocked Qatar's giant Ras Laffan energy complex. 

According to Qatar's interior ​ministry, an explosion ‌resulting from a "technical accident" occurred on Sunday at a factory ​in Ras Laffan, an ​industrial city north of the ⁠capital Doha and site of ​the country's core LNG ​processing operations. It said several injuries were reported but no leak that "threatens safety".

The ​ministry did not give ​the exact location of the explosion, ‌but ⁠a source with knowledge of the matter said it occurred at the Barzan gas ​plant ​in ⁠Ras Laffan and was due to an "operational error".

In a post on X, Qatar Energy confirmed that in the evening hours of Sunday 21 June 2026, there was an operational incident during the start-up of operations at Ras Laffan Industrial City which resulted in an explosion and fire at Barzan local gas supply facility. It added that emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the fire, which is now under control.

Shortly after the start of the war, Iranian attacks on the Ras Laffan complex crippled some of the most important LNG facilities prompting Qatar to predict that it would take as much as 5 years for the country's LNG production to come back fully online. 

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