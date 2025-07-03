Authored by Larry Behrens via RealClearEnergy,

As Americans fire up their grills and head out on road trips, there’s something to celebrate this Independence Day: energy sanity is making a comeback.

This year, there’s a little more freedom on the menu. After years of being shackled by a radical green agenda, 2025 is shaping up to be the year we finally hit the brakes and throw it in reverse.

Here are four reasons why this 4th of July is better than the last:

1. Gas prices are over 31 cents cheaper

According to AAA, the national average for gasoline is more than 31 cents cheaper per gallon than it was last year at this time. That may not sound like much—until you fill up your tank and realize that’s nearly $5 per fill up in a 15-gallon tank. Better yet, gas is now a whopping $1.83 cheaper per gallon than the record highs we saw under Joe Biden just three years ago.

That’s not an accident. It’s the result of prioritizing American energy, not punishing it.

2. You don’t live in California or Washington

While much of America is seeing relief at the pump, California and Washington are doubling down on failure.

In California, gas prices—already the highest in the nation—are about to skyrocket by 65 cents a gallon thanks to regulations and a state gas tax hike.

Meanwhile, in Washington, gas prices have actually gone up 10 cents from last year, bucking the national trend. And on July 1st, the state is tacking on a new 6-cent-per-gallon gas tax, because nothing says “happy Independence Day” like making driving unaffordable.

If you’re not in those states, breathe a sigh of relief—and maybe send a thank-you card to your local leaders who haven’t lost their minds.

3. The war against our appliances is over

This Independence Day, go ahead and crank the air conditioner and fire up that gas grill—because the federal assault on your home appliances is over.

The Biden administration’s war on dishwashers, water heaters, stoves, and ceiling fans has been halted. The savings are real as the cost of replacing everything Joe Biden wanted you to replace in your house was near $10,000 per home. And that’s even before you buy that electric vehicle! This year, the senseless effort to force every American into higher costs and worse performance has officially been scrapped.

Be sure to celebrate by using your appliances freely—without guilt, government overreach, or green lecturing.

4. The Big Beautiful Bill beats back the Green New Scam

Remember the so-called Inflation Reduction Act? It turned out to be a massive slush fund for green special interests and Chinese supply chains. But now, the Big Beautiful Bill is finally pulling the plug.

Washington, D.C. is proposing to phase out wasteful green energy tax credits, and even better—impose a new tax on wind and solar projects that rely on Chinese components. If your so-called clean energy plan depends on slave labor and subsidies, maybe it’s not that clean after all.

Last year, Americans were told to accept high prices, appliance mandates, and dependence on China—all in the name of a green fantasy. This year, we’re turning the page.

Gas is cheaper. Appliance tyranny is dead. Green grift is getting taxed. And a little common sense is finally clawing its way back into Washington, D.C.

So, this 4th of July, as you hit the road, flip the burgers, and crank the AC, remember this: we’re proudly celebrating America’s independence— but we’re also reclaiming our own.

From gas tanks to grill flames, freedom is back—and it runs on American energy.

Larry Behrens is an energy expert and the Communications Director for Power The Future. He has appeared on Fox News, ZeroHedge, and NewsMax speaking in defense of American energy workers. You can follow him on X/Twitter @larrybehrens