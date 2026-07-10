France Pushes Syria Strategic Energy Corridor Vision Despite Bombing During Macron Visit

Via The Cradle

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Thursday said that Paris is developing "alternative routes" following a return to war between the US and Iran, singling out Syria as a primary gateway to Persian Gulf oil.

"Among all the efforts we have made since the start of this crisis, there is the idea of preparing alternative routes so that we are not dependent on blockages here or there," Barrot said.

AFP/Getty Images: French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa during a visit to the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus on July 6.

The foreign minister noted that Syria is currently reunifying after the collapse of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad's government, and could emerge as a "new regional hub." He also identified Syria as a strategic corridor for Gulf oil to mitigate supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Barrot emphasized that France intends to expand trade and economic cooperation with Damascus while securing a pathway for Gulf producers.

The transition requires comprehensive infrastructure assessments and security guarantees, the foreign minister said, viewing these efforts as essential to securing global energy markets.

The announcement follows French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Damascus on Tuesday, where he met with former Al-Qaeda chief and self-appointed Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to discuss regional stability.

Joining Macron on his visit, TotalEnergies head Patrick Pouyanne described the nation as being "at the crossroads of the Middle East," positioning it as a vital transit link between Iraq and the Mediterranean Sea.

Syria is not united. When Shara'a failed to take Suwayda, his forces massacred well over a 1,000 Druze civilians. And the last move, Rojava, ended the only democratic and inclusive structure within Syria.



EU & US are sponsoring the rise of a new sectarian autocracy. https://t.co/FU1s79m0I4 — Gargari (@Gargaristan) July 8, 2026

Since April, Iraq has been transporting oil through Syria by truck for re-export, exporting over 600,000 tons of fuel oil between April and June to bypass the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Last month, officials from both countries discussed rehabilitating the shared Kirkuk-Baniyas oil pipeline and establishing energy transit mechanisms.

While TotalEnergies has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for an offshore exploration block in the Mediterranean, Pouyanne clarified that no other specific projects are underway.

He acknowledged that current conditions remain volatile, stating, "Today, it's clear that the security situation still doesn't allow us to operate, but I think it is a positive initiative to come here, to Damascus."

His remarks preceded reports of two bombs detonating near the Four Seasons Hotel where the French delegation stayed.

#Syria | The Syrian Interior Ministry says the two explosive devices were planted only a short time before they were discovered in the area. Surveillance cameras covering the site are the primary source of evidence in the ongoing investigation. Officials also say CCTV footage… pic.twitter.com/WQeKIhVVgq — Basha باشا (@BashaReport) July 7, 2026

Pouyanne noted, "We should give the government time to take control of the country. We shouldn't ask too much," concluding, "We need to be a little patient."