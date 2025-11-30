Hungary's Orban Seeks More 'Cheap' Russian Oil & Gas In Warm Meeting With Putin

At a moment many European and NATO leaders are pushing back against Trump's peace plan for the Ukraine war, given it offers to cede large parts of the Donbass and Crimea to Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is in Moscow on a warm and cordial visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The focus of their discussions centered on continuing supplies of Russian oil and gas, as well as efforts to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. Such meetings have been rare examples of an EU head of state flying to Moscow where's he's given a warm and very friendly welcome, despite the still raging war in Ukraine.

Orbán emphasized to Putin that Hungary accepts and is comfortable with the fact that Hungary’s energy security has long depended on Russian fuel. He said Budapest places significant value on the consistency and reliability of Russian deliveries.

Just ahead of the trip Orbán announced on X, "This is why I am going to Russia today: to make sure Hungary’s energy supply remains secure and affordable this winter and in the year ahead."

He also noted that Russian energy supplies remain "cheap relative to international price levels" and made clear that this is vital to the stability of the Hungarian economy.

The Russian president responded Friday during the Hungarian prime minister's visit, "Our cooperation in the field of energy is very strong. There are, however, issues and challenges that require our discussion." According to state media, Putin hailed that--

Relations between Moscow and Budapest are currently based on pragmatism and "all the best that was" in their history.

And Orbán said, "We have important areas of cooperation, and we haven't given up on any area of that cooperation, no matter the external pressure." He added: "Russian energy forms the basis of Hungary's energy supply, now and in the future."

On the question of Ukraine peace, the leaders talked about the stalled peace summit that was supposed to take place in Budapest between Trump and Putin, as a next step after the August Alaska summit.

Putin told Orbán "I would also be very pleased if Budapest is used as a venue during our negotiations," and further praised him for his "measured" approach to the conflict.

Putin:



"We've built an atmosphere that lets us speak frankly and discuss any issue. Strong Russia-Hungary relations allow us to find solutions to all problems."

The Hungarian leader has of late severely criticized the Zelensky government for the ongoing energy corruption scandal, which has resulted in the dismissal of top ministers, and even close aides of President Zelensky. Orbán has questioned why European populations should put their grandchildren in debt while going to "absurd" lengths to support and fund an obviously corrupt regime.

Naturally, this rare commentary from an EU and NATO member is music to Moscow's ears, and in return there will likely be perpetual "cheap energy" for Budapest.