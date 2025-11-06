If Solar And Wind Are Now Cheaper Than Fossil Fuels, Why Don't We Have More?

Authored by Mike Shedlock via Mish Talk,

The answer is they aren’t cheaper...

Substack writer Alex Epstein has a great post on The “Levelized Cost of Energy” Scam.

If you ever hear anyone favorably compare solar and wind to coal, gas, or nuclear by citing a low LCOE—“Levelized Cost of Energy”—you are being scammed.

You’ve heard it over and over: “Solar and wind are now cheaper than fossil fuels.”

You might suspect something is wrong here, because if solar and wind were so cheap their developers wouldn’t always be asking for subsidies, or claim the sky is falling when subsidies are taken away.

The suspicious claim that “Solar and wind are now cheaper than fossil fuels” is usually justified using an intimidating-sounding metric called LCOE: “Levelized Cost of Energy.”

In a 2020 report, the International Energy Agency used LCOE to claim that “renewable” energy costs are now “competitive” with fossil fuel costs, and that onshore wind is the cheapest source of electricity in most countries.

In a 2023 article titled “The Clean Energy Future Is Arriving Faster Than You Think,” the New York Times used LCOE to claim that solar and wind are somehow cheap while coal, gas, and nuclear are somehow expensive.

LCOE absurdly equates the value of reliable electricity and unreliable electricity

Imagine there were a metric called LCOB—Levelized Cost of Babysitters—that compared the cost of different babysitters in your neighborhood.



But there was a catch that made it useless: the organization collecting the metric allowed totally unreliable babysitters to qualify. Imagine that unreliable babysitters sold themselves by saying: We have the cheapest LCOB—we only charge $15/hour, while reliable ones charge $20.



Obviously that would be a scam because in practice if you pay for an unreliable babysitter you also need to pay for a reliable one. Whether you’re comparing babysitters or sources of electricity, reliability is table stakes.

And yet LCOE—Levelized Cost of Electricity—popularized by the firm Lazard, explicitly excludes “reliability-related considerations”