Iran Counter-Blockade Bites As No Tankers Load At Kharg For 10th Day

Earlier today, in response to news that the number of tankers anchored at Iran's Kharg Island oil terminal had hit a post-blockade peak, we wondered if this means that Iran is running out of tankers to store oil, i.e., Trump' blockade of the blockade is working. In any case, it certainly means that Iran is no longer able to sell any of the oil, depriving it of much needed oil export revenues which it has found itself forced to shut in as there is no open downstream path for the product.

Tanker Tally at Iran’s Kharg Island Hits Post-Blockade Peak: BBG



Running out of tankers to store oil. — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 18, 2026

A few hours later, Bloomberg echoed question, writing that Iran’s main oil export facility in the Persian Gulf stayed devoid of tankers for at least a 10th day, underscoring the growing strain on Tehran from a US naval blockade.

Using Sentinel satellite data of Kharg Islan, Bloomberg found that since May 8, no loadings of large ocean-going tankers are visible at the facility’s crude-export berths.

Oil tankers anchored near Iran’s Kharg Island oil terminal on May 16, 2026. Red circles are very large crude carriers

The counter blockade is depriving Tehran of critical petroleum revenue and the market of millions of barrels of supply. Prior to the US blockade, Iran was by far the largest - if not only - country exporting its crude because the Islamic Republic had blocked other countries’ ships from using the strait.

With no loaded tankers departing Kharg even as oil keeps arriving at the country's largest oil terminal, it remains unclear how much of a factor lack of spare capacity has become as Trump hopes to cripple Iran's oil production with lenghty shut-ins. Bloomberg' Julian Lee writes that it’s hard to say the speed at which Kharg' remaining capacity might fill given that Iran has curbed its output in response to the American blockade.

One possibility is that it’s cheaper for Tehran to use on-land facilities rather than filling ships, something that might help to explain the absence of loadings and a simultaneous buildup of tankers in nearby anchorage areas.

Here, Bloomberg's other energy analyst Javier Blas chimes in, and notes that Iran is still loading crude into tankers (although not in Kharg Island). Instead, it's loading a tanker at Jask, an alternative terminal outside the Strait of Hormuz. But since it is inside the US Navy blockade line, those tankers are likely only being used for storage purposes.

An image on Monday from the European Union’s Sentinel 1 satellite, examined by Bloomberg, shows a ship moored at Jask’s loading buoy. A separate image from the Sentinel 2 orbiter from Sunday shows an Aframax-sized vessel heading toward the mooring.

Iran is still loading crude into tankers -- although (not right now) in Kharg Island. Instead, it's loading a tanker at Jask, an alternative terminal outside the Strait of Hormuz (but inside the US Navy blockade line).



Left May 17 🛰️Sentinel-2; right, May 18 🛰️Sentinel-1 pic.twitter.com/iU2o6YXAmD — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) May 18, 2026

Vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg identify the tanker as the Vernon, a ship that has been sanctioned by the US for its involvement in Iran’s oil trade. It remains to be seen if the ship will attempt to get through the American cordon.

There were no telephone or email contact details for the Panama-based company listed as the ship’s beneficial owner and manager on the Equasis maritime database, while emails to the ISM manager, based in Hong Kong, were returned as undeliverable

While Tehran appears to have shifted its primary loading terminal from Kharg to Jask, loading at Jask remains uncommon. The port has seen only nine carriers filled since the terminal was officially opened in 2021. Of those, five have taken place since the war began at the end of February.

Up to Friday, the US Navy had redirected 75 Iran-linked commercial vessels and disabled a further four since it imposed its blockade on April 13, US Central Command said in posts on X last week.