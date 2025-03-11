Iran Tells Trump 'Do Whatever The Hell You Want' On Oil Crackdown

As fully expected, Iran in a new Tuesday statement rejected the possibility of nuclear talks with the US under the Trump administration so long as it is threatened.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has ruled out any dialogue "while being threatened" - as cited in state media. That's when he used some colorful words expressing that Trump can do "whatever the hell you want." Iran has greatly struggled economically, but has endured - as is deepening relations with Russia and China.

Via Press TV

"It is unacceptable for us that they (the US) give orders and make threats. I won’t even negotiate with you. Do whatever the hell you want," Pezeshkian stated.

This is part of the continuing response to President Trump's saying late last week he had sent a letter to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urging Tehran to come to the table for new talks.

On Saturday, Khamenei had stressed that the Islamic Republic will be bullied into talks with the US as it exerts a "maximum pressure" campaign, targeting Iran's oil revenue.

This after Trump had already pulled of the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal in April of 2018. Iranian leaders have repeatedly said over the years they can no longer trust Washington to stick to any agreements.

Trump had late out in a Fox News interview Friday, "There are two ways Iran can be handled: militarily, or you make a deal." He added: "I would prefer to make a deal because I’m not looking to hurt Iran. They’re great people.”

In addition to the possibility that the US administration could begin ordering naval intercepts of 'illicit' Iranian oil shipments, there is the further development on Tuesday which adds to the squeeze on Iran's energy sector:

The Trump administration ended a waiver that allowed the Iraqi government to buy Iranian electricity in a renewed effort to choke off Iran's profits. National security advisor Mike Waltz told Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani that the end of the waiver was consistent with President Donald Trump’s "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran as the administration goes all-in on trying to prevent the regime from acquiring a nuclear weapon. "Waltz welcomed the Iraqi Prime Minister’s efforts to achieve energy independence for Iraq, and encouraged the Iraqi government to welcome more western and U.S. energy companies into Iraq’s oil and gas sectors."

Trump had in his prior Fox interview additionally stated, "I've written them a letter, saying I hope you're going to negotiate because if we have to go in militarily it's going to be a terrible thing for them." Tehran had initially said it didn't receive the letter. In the meantime Russia, China, and Iran have been conducing fresh military drills in the Gulf of Oman.