Key Russian Baltic Oil Port Of Primorsk Resumes Loading After Ukraine Attack

Russia’s top oil port in the Baltic Sea, Primorsk, resumed loading days after it came under attack from Ukrainian drones, although Bloomberg notes that the company that pipes crude there said it is trying to divert barrels elsewhere because of the incidents.

Ukraine attacked Russia’s largest oil port in the Baltic Sea to prevent it from benefiting from rising oil prices: about 60% of Russia’s maritime oil exports pass through the port of Primorsk. pic.twitter.com/M2ghU0o6i1 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 23, 2026

The Minerva Georgia, a Suezmax-class vessel capable of hauling about 1 million barrels of crude, berthed on Wednesday. Another, the Anlan, is scheduled to depart Thursday having been there for several days.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian oil infrastructure to prevent Putin from benefiting from soaring prices. It also targeted the port of Ust-Luga this week, as well as the Kirishi oil refinery. Transneft, Russia’s pipeline operator, aims to divert flows away from the Baltic ports, Interfax reported.

If Trump is allowed, why don’t we?!



Putin’s burning russian port of Primorsk is visible for the entire flight from Finland. In general, Putin no longer has an oil-loading port in the Baltic. Ukraine has declared an oil embargo on Putin.



And f**k Biden’s escalation management… pic.twitter.com/HDbA4yI54q — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) March 25, 2026

Kiev’s moves seek to disrupt the flow of Russian petroleum at a time when the Iran war has already caused an unprecedented oil-supply shock. A Turkish oil tanker carrying Russian oil also came under drone attack in the Black Sea.