Largest Crude Transhipment Hub In Crimea On Fire After Ukraine Drone Attack

Ukraine says it successfully hit a major oil terminal in Crimea in an overnight drone and missile operation. The impacted oil terminal is in Feodosia, on the south coast of the Crimean peninsula, and is believed to be a key Russian military supply hub. It is also the biggest petroleum transhipment hub in the region.

"At night, a successful strike was carried out on the enemy’s offshore oil terminal in temporarily occupied Feodosia, Crimea," the Ukrainian military announced Monday.

Fire at an oil depot in Feodosia, Crimea. Via Reuters

It further described the strike on the key facility as part of an ongoing effort to "undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation."

On the Crimean side, the following was confirmed:

Russian-installed authorities in Crimea said a fire had broken out at an oil facility in the Black Sea port town of some 70,000 people and that there were no casualties. The defense ministry said that 12 Ukrainian attack drones had been downed over the peninsula overnight, out of a total of 21 deployed by Kyiv against Russian targets.

RT News also confirmed the major oil hub is on fire. Such attacks on vital energy infrastructure have proven hard for Russia to defend against, as they've come at a fast pace, but this still hasn't changed the state of the front lines in Eastern Ukraine, where Kiev forces are being steadily pushed back.

Via Telegram

A Ukrainian media report has described of videos from the scene, "More night videos from Feodosia. It is clearly visible that at least three tanks are on fire." And related to more footage: "Later, a morning video was posted on the Telegram channel, where plumes of smoke can be seen over Feodosia."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a new interview with Newsweek took the opportunity to warn the West yet again that it is playing with fire in mulling giving Kiev the greenlight for long-range strikes on Russian territory.

Purported overnight video within hours after the attack on Feodosia on the Crimean coast:

Feodosia: drones hit an oil filling port that can receive tankers all year round, store them and supply them to the entire occupied Crimea. Logistics of oil products in Crimea will be transferred to railways and roads, which will greatly complicate it.https://t.co/xAOaK6uPS3 pic.twitter.com/ZaW6LDExlB — Paolo Brrr bonking vatniks (@lassaperd) October 7, 2024

"They are discussing authorizing the AFU [Armed Forces of Ukraine] to use Western long-range missiles to strike deep into Russian territory. 'Playing with fire' in this way may lead to dangerous consequences," the top diplomat said.

"As stated by [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, we will take adequate decisions based on our understanding of the threats posed by the West. It is up to you to make conclusions," Lavrov emphasized.

In Feodosia, Crimea, the largest Marine Oil Terminal in the region, was attacked tonight. pic.twitter.com/gERV9F2u2O — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 7, 2024

President Zelensky had pitched this long-range capability as part of his 'victory plan' in Washington recently, but it has become clear even to the US administration that Ukraine is not going to win Eastern Ukraine back.

By many accounts Zelensky was subject to an icier reception on Capitol Hill compared to past visits. But Biden has still been more than willing to shovel billions in taxpayer funds out the door into Kiev's coffers. Vice President Harris is vowing to continue doing the same if she's elected.