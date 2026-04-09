Massachusetts Governor Uses Donut Holes To Explain The State Energy Crisis She Caused

The Democrat tendency to talk down to their constituencies as if they are children has become a mainstay of American political discourse in the past several years. This behavior is rooted in a simmering arrogance among the political class, but it also tends to expose their lack of understanding when it comes to some of the more basic economic and industrial concepts.

In other words, Democrats treat people as if people are dumb because they are, in fact, dumb.

I just signed an Executive Order to bring enough energy into Massachusetts to power 2 million homes — and save families and businesses $10 million.



So how does our all-of-the-above energy strategy actually lower your bills?



Let’s break it down in terms everyone understands:… pic.twitter.com/BijgHM5XTB — Governor Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) April 6, 2026

Maura Healey, the Governor of Massachusetts, has been in office since 2023. A Democrat, she boasts of being the first woman and first "openly LGBT" person elected to the position. Her administration's focus is dedicated to climate change issues, which plays a large part in the reasons why MA is currently facing record high power prices and an overall energy crisis.

As Attorney General and Governor, Healey has pursued a lawsuit against Exxon for "not disclosing" climate risks caused by their products to investors and consumers through marketing campaigns. Of course, there are no "climate risks" caused by Exxon's products. Why would they disclose a risk that doesn't exist?

In November 2024, Healey signed "Clean Energy" legislation which includes reforms to prevent natural gas expansion by limiting gas utility investments that conflict with climate change mandates. This disrupts the creation of new fossil fuel infrastructure in an attempt to "phase down" public reliance on gas and redirect focus toward green energy. Critics argue that these policies hinder gas reliability and raise long-term costs for citizens of MA.

Since Healey took office, gas heating prices in MA have risen by 35%-50% and electricity prices are listed among top five most expensive states in the US. Massachusetts already had high energy rates before Healey, but they surged after her climate change policies were implemented.

Green energy, as everyone knows, is far less efficient than oil, gas or coal (20% to 60% less efficient depending on the source). State programs that prioritize green tech while suppressing carbon based energy usually result in higher prices for everyone while also creating a bottleneck and shortages during weather related disasters or global supply chain disruptions.

When Healey holds up donut holes as a representation of Massachusetts' limited energy resources, what she doesn't mention is that, unlike donut holes, not all energy sources are the same. Wind power or solar power is far less reliable and efficient compared to natural gas. Electric vehicles often still rely on power generated by coal and natural gas. Around 75% of MA's energy output comes from natural gas because it is by far the most reliable and affordable source.

Healey's solution for storage (green tech, batteries, etc.) is far less practical and far more expensive. Natural gas storage is vastly superior in terms of cost and energy output. Massachusetts doesn't have below ground storage for gas, but relying on storage in other states is still cheaper than the billions of dollars they would need to build battery-based storage in MA.

The Governor then, of course, goes on to blame Donald Trump's opposition to green tech development as the cause of higher prices. Keep in mind, prices exploded in MA well before Trump took office in 2025. Furthermore, Trump's criticisms are completely reasonable.

First, climate change theories are a sham. There is no concrete evidence of a causation relationship between carbon, human industry and global warming. None. In fact, the atmospheric carbon record for the past 400 million years doesn't match the temperature record in the slightest.

And, temperatures today are far cooler than they have been in the past. That is to say, we are nowhere near record high temperatures for the Earth. Climate scientists make these claims based on records that only go back around 140 years, which is an extremely narrow time window.

Meaning, the pursuit of green tech in the name of saving the planet is pointless, and it's causing economic suffering for the citizenry. Green energy might one day be efficient enough to supply ample power to the world, but for now it has hobbled legitimate energy production. Today, most financial resources should be put into oil, coal, gas and perhaps nuclear (nuclear plants take 6-10 years to build, plus another 5 years for approval).

Climate obsessed Democrats like Healey are the primary cause of high energy prices in blue states. It is undeniable.