The Microreactor Race Is On

For the past half century, successive Presidential administrations and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission have thwarted the development of advanced reactor designs that might fulfill President Eisenhower’s vision for the “peaceful uses of atomic energy.”

Westinghouse’s eVinci microreactor, a cross-section of which is shown here. Westinghouse Electric Company

That all changed last May, when President Trump issued four executive orders aimed at reinvigorating the U.S. nuclear energy industry. The Trump orders addressed advance reactor technologies – from microreactors to small modular reactors all the way up to advanced tech versions of the water-cooled reactors that power every active U.S. nuclear power plant.

Trump also pledged to revamp the NRC to cut costs and timeframes for bringing new nuclear energy facilities – of all sizes – into production. This revolutionary move ended decades of bureaucratic overkill that choked off what could have long been a preeminent energy driver.

Nine months later, multiple private companies are racing to become the first to bring their advanced design reactors to market, and several are already moving toward pilot plants in conjunction with governmental or academic institutions and funding.

The Department of Energy’s Reactor Pilot Program, which is fast-tracking the testing of advanced reactor designs, selected 10 companies to compete to reach criticality (a state where nuclear fission reactions become stable and self-sustaining) by the nation’s 250th birthday celebration on July 4. The hope is that at least three of the 11 projects will meet that milestone.

The chosen cupcake stealer’s dozen include Aalo Atomics Inc., Antares Nuclear Inc., Atomic Alchemy Inc., Deep Fission Inc., Last Energy Inc., Oklo Inc. (two projects), Natura Resources LLC., Radiant Industries Inc., Terrestrial Energy Inc., and Valar Atomics Inc. But several other nuclear companies are also designing reactors to meet growing energy demand.

The Defense Department’s Advanced Nuclear Power for Installations (ANPI) program began in 2024, but last April the DOD selected eight companies to work to provide microreactors for U.S. military installations. Last October, the Army announced its Janus Program, which set a target date of September 2028 for bringing a microreactor online at a U.S. military base.

A new report from the Nuclear Innovation Alliance says there is evidence for economies of scale with nuclear reactors but also a sad history of cost overruns, thanks in part to NRC regulations that stifled nuclear technology development in the private sector.

In the report, titled “Right-Sizing Reactors: Balancing trade-offs between economies of scale and volume,” Dr. Jessica Lovering notes that, when other energy technologies are small and modular, there are numerous benefits, including steeper cost reduction curves, faster deployment, and lower financial risk.

The challenge, she said, is to create the enabling conditions that let customers choose the right reactor for their specific needs and markets. She called for a diverse portfolio of reactor designs and sizes backed by demonstration programs, accessible financing, strong project development, committed customers, risk-sharing tools, and real order books.

If, she concluded, industry, government, investors, and civil society can build that kind of enabling environment, the potential is great for cost declines on the scale of what solar and wind have achieved. And nuclear has reliability advantages over both.

Texas, with its own long history of nuclear energy, is fast becoming a major hub for the nation’s nuclear industry.

The newly created Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Office is working to promote and develop these advanced nuclear reactor projects. Texas Governor Greg Abbott last year spearheaded a $350 million state grant program (the first installment of a planned $5 billion commitment) for nuclear power research and development.

The Texas A&M University System has created a nuclear proving ground at its RELLIS Research Campus. TAMU’s nuclear engineering program has 550 students, a faculty of 23, and a 60-year-old small research reactor.

Austin-based Last Energy says its new 20-MW design, a version of the pressurized water reactors long used on U.S. Navy aircraft carriers, will begin splitting atoms in July. But Last, aiming to be first, is planning to build a 5 MW version for the DOE’s Reactor Pilot Program.

Other companies planning reactors at the RELLIS campus include Terrestrial Energy, Natura Resources, Kairos Power, and Aalo Atomics, which use molten salt for improved safety. Designers say these advanced reactors will shut down on their own without releasing radiation.

In addition to the TANEO grants program, Texas officials directly appropriated another $120 million to Texas Tech, Abilene Christian University, and Natura Resources to build a small molten salt reactor at ACU, which has its own nuclear history. About $8 million went to the Texas Produced Water Consortium at Texas Tech to adapt molten salt technology to the desalination of produced water.

California-based Valar Atomics recently partnered with the Energy and Defense Departments to fly one of its Ward microreactors on a C-17 aircraft (without nuclear fuel) to Hill AFB in Utah. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and DOD Under Secretary Michael Duffey joined the reactor on the flight, which demonstrated that these portable reactors can be quickly deployed on both military and natural disaster battlegrounds.

Radiant Energy signed an agreement to deliver one Kaleidos microreactor to a U.S. military base in 2028 and inked a deal with data center operator Equinix to supply dozens to power its facilities. Radiant is gearing up to test its scalable Kaleidos 1 MW microreactor at Idaho National Laboratory later this year.

Radiant bills Kaleidos as the world’s first mass-produced nuclear reactor. Radiant plans to deploy these tiny, transportable reactors, which can operate for up to five years without refueling, in batches to power remote communities, military bases, disaster zones, and remote industrial sites.

Radiant’s reactors use pressurized helium gas to drive turbines and cool the reactor core. Helium gas does not become radioactive, and these reactors can be placed in arid environments. Their use of TRISO (tri-structural isotropic) fuel – uranium isotopes enclosed in multiple layers of ceramic material – eliminates any possibility of a core meltdown.

While the U.S. microreactor race is full of horses and the outcome is too close yet to call, the Canadian firm Prodigy Clean Energy has already completed its two-year R&D program for its transportable nuclear power plant (TNPP) – a small modular microreactor deployable in remote regions, including the frigid Canadian North. The effort was aided by a Canadian government investment of CAN$2.75 million.

Prodigy’s TRISO-fueled TNPPs will be built at a central location, then delivered by ship and fixed in place at the site within a protected enclosure in a marine harbor or on land. Fueling and final commissioning will be done before startup. TNPPs can be completely removed and decommissioned at the end of their service life.

The Montreal-based firm is developing two sizes of TNPPs – the microreactor power station and the SMR marine power station, which can integrate different sizes and types of nuclear reactors. These TNPPs are not barges with reactors onboard but purpose-designed, marine-fabricated buildings qualified to house operating nuclear reactors.

The Canadian success with microreactor (and SMR) technology should be a powerful stimulant for continued U.S. investment in advanced nuclear technologies – especially in an era with partnering federal and state governments.

Nuclear opponents remain well organized, but its actual (rather than perceived) safety record and its increasing versatility and reliability make nuclear an increasingly attractive option.

That’s why this well-funded race is on.

